BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sundial Growers, Nutrien, Equillium, Oil stocks

Wall Street's main indexes dipped on Monday as investors paused to take stock of a stellar month ahead of crucial economic reports this week. .N

At 10:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.10% at 29,580.8. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.07% at 3,599.55 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.86% at 12,101.311. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** IHS Markit Ltd <INFO.N>, up 9.2% ** S&P Global Inc <SPGI.N>, up 3.1% ** Pfizer Inc <PFE.N>, up 2.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** HollyFrontier Corp <HFC.N>, down 5.6% ** American Airlines <AAL.O>, down 5% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 4.8% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Navios Maritime <NM.N>, up 37.3% ** FlexShares STOXX <ESG.N>, up 24.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Hyliion Holdings Corp <HYLN.N>, down 17.9% ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.N>, down 17.2% ** Jumia Technologies AG <JMIA.N>, down 15.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** China Automotive <CAAS.O>, up 60.3% ** AquaBounty Technologies <AQB.O>, up 39.9% ** Trident Acquisitions Corp <TDACU.O>, up 33.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Francesca's Holdings <FRAN.O>, down 26.1% ** Nikola Corp <NKLA.O>, down 25.6% ** Yunji Inc <YJ.O>, down 17.3%

** Moderna MRNA.O: up 14.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on emergency authorization plans for COVID-19 vaccine

** Canaan Inc CAN.O: down 9.4%

BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, net loss

** SuperCom SPCB.O: up 51.2%

BUZZ-Nearly doubles on new contract

** China Customer Relations Centers CCRC.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Rises on go-private offer

** China Automotive Systems Inc CAAS.O: up 60.3%

BUZZ-Up on strong forecast for power steering products

** CNOOC CEO.N: down 15.4%

BUZZ-Drops after Reuters reports Trump to add co to defense blacklist

** Sage Therapeutics SAGE.O: down 9.5%

** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Timing of Sage-Biogen deal raises questions

** Nikola NKLA.O: down 25.6%

BUZZ-Nikola slumps as General Motors ditches proposed equity stake

** Sunesis Pharma SNSS.O: up 22.0%

BUZZ-Rises on merger agreement with Viracta Therapeutics

** GrubHub GRUB.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-DoorDash launches up to $2.8 bln IPO; Airbnb in the wings

** Francesca's Holdings FRAN.O: down 26.1%

BUZZ-Slides as media report says bankruptcy filing likely

** Fang Holdings Ltd SFUN.N: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Rises on takeover offer from General Atlantic

** Northern Genesis Acquisition NGA.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ- Up on deal to take Lion Electric public

** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: up 36.0%

BUZZ-Gains as co cuts some debt

** Equillium EQ.O: down 1.0%

BUZZ-H.C.Wainwright says co's decision on COVID-19 trial "premature"

** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 3.2%

** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 2.0%

** Halliburton HAL.N: down 1.3%

** Baker Hughes BKR.N: down 0.9%

** SM Energy SM.N: down 3.9%

** Murphy Oil MUR.N: down 5.7%

** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Oil stocks fall as OPEC+ members debate 2021 output policy

** Kadmon KDMN.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Up after FDA accepts application for drug to treat immune condition

** CDK Global CDK.O: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Up on $1.45 bln deal to sell international unit

** Synchrony Financial SYF.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-MS sees U.S. big banks firing on all cylinders in 2021

** Slack Technologies WORK.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Slack jumps as nears Salesforce deal - report

** Collectors Universe CLCT.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Up on buyout offer from Nat Turner-led investor group

** Hookipa Pharma HOOK.O: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Surges as vaccine for organ transplant patients shows promise in study

** Zscaler ZS.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Zscaler gains as brokerages hike PT ahead of Q1 results

** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 1.4%

** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: down 0.7%

** Kinross Gold Corp KGC.N: down 1.8%

** AngloGold Ashanti AU.N: down 0.9%

** Harmony Gold HMY.N: down 2.2%

** Gold Fields GFI.N: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Gold stocks inch lower as bullion drops on vaccine-led economic recovery bets

** Mogu Inc MOGU.N: down 17.2%

BUZZ-Slumps after lower revenue

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.15%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.36%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.75%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.60%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.02%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.07%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.77%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.50%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.90%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.77%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.54%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

