BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sundial Growers, Nutrien, Equillium, Oil stocks
Wall Street's main indexes dipped on Monday as investors paused to take stock of a stellar month ahead of crucial economic reports this week. .N
At 10:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.10% at 29,580.8. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.07% at 3,599.55 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.86% at 12,101.311. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** IHS Markit Ltd <INFO.N>, up 9.2% ** S&P Global Inc <SPGI.N>, up 3.1% ** Pfizer Inc <PFE.N>, up 2.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** HollyFrontier Corp <HFC.N>, down 5.6% ** American Airlines <AAL.O>, down 5% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 4.8% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Navios Maritime <NM.N>, up 37.3% ** FlexShares STOXX <ESG.N>, up 24.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Hyliion Holdings Corp <HYLN.N>, down 17.9% ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.N>, down 17.2% ** Jumia Technologies AG <JMIA.N>, down 15.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** China Automotive <CAAS.O>, up 60.3% ** AquaBounty Technologies <AQB.O>, up 39.9% ** Trident Acquisitions Corp <TDACU.O>, up 33.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Francesca's Holdings <FRAN.O>, down 26.1% ** Nikola Corp <NKLA.O>, down 25.6% ** Yunji Inc <YJ.O>, down 17.3%
** Moderna MRNA.O: up 14.7%
BUZZ-Jumps on emergency authorization plans for COVID-19 vaccine
** Canaan Inc CAN.O: down 9.4%
BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, net loss
** SuperCom SPCB.O: up 51.2%
BUZZ-Nearly doubles on new contract
** China Customer Relations Centers CCRC.O: up 3.0%
BUZZ-Rises on go-private offer
** China Automotive Systems Inc CAAS.O: up 60.3%
BUZZ-Up on strong forecast for power steering products
** CNOOC CEO.N: down 15.4%
BUZZ-Drops after Reuters reports Trump to add co to defense blacklist
** Sage Therapeutics SAGE.O: down 9.5%
** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 1.1%
BUZZ-Timing of Sage-Biogen deal raises questions
** Nikola NKLA.O: down 25.6%
BUZZ-Nikola slumps as General Motors ditches proposed equity stake
** Sunesis Pharma SNSS.O: up 22.0%
BUZZ-Rises on merger agreement with Viracta Therapeutics
** GrubHub GRUB.N: up 0.7%
BUZZ-DoorDash launches up to $2.8 bln IPO; Airbnb in the wings
** Francesca's Holdings FRAN.O: down 26.1%
BUZZ-Slides as media report says bankruptcy filing likely
** Fang Holdings Ltd SFUN.N: up 9.9%
BUZZ-Rises on takeover offer from General Atlantic
** Northern Genesis Acquisition NGA.N: up 4.6%
BUZZ- Up on deal to take Lion Electric public
** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: up 36.0%
BUZZ-Gains as co cuts some debt
** Equillium EQ.O: down 1.0%
BUZZ-H.C.Wainwright says co's decision on COVID-19 trial "premature"
** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 3.2%
** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 2.0%
** Halliburton HAL.N: down 1.3%
** Baker Hughes BKR.N: down 0.9%
** SM Energy SM.N: down 3.9%
** Murphy Oil MUR.N: down 5.7%
** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: down 2.9%
BUZZ-Oil stocks fall as OPEC+ members debate 2021 output policy
** Kadmon KDMN.N: up 4.1%
BUZZ-Up after FDA accepts application for drug to treat immune condition
** CDK Global CDK.O: up 6.2%
BUZZ-Up on $1.45 bln deal to sell international unit
** Synchrony Financial SYF.N: up 0.3%
BUZZ-MS sees U.S. big banks firing on all cylinders in 2021
** Slack Technologies WORK.N: up 4.1%
BUZZ-Slack jumps as nears Salesforce deal - report
** Collectors Universe CLCT.O: up 3.3%
BUZZ-Up on buyout offer from Nat Turner-led investor group
** Hookipa Pharma HOOK.O: up 6.8%
BUZZ-Surges as vaccine for organ transplant patients shows promise in study
** Zscaler ZS.O: up 1.2%
BUZZ-Zscaler gains as brokerages hike PT ahead of Q1 results
** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 1.4%
** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: down 0.7%
** Kinross Gold Corp KGC.N: down 1.8%
** AngloGold Ashanti AU.N: down 0.9%
** Harmony Gold HMY.N: down 2.2%
** Gold Fields GFI.N: down 2.2%
BUZZ-Gold stocks inch lower as bullion drops on vaccine-led economic recovery bets
** Mogu Inc MOGU.N: down 17.2%
BUZZ-Slumps after lower revenue
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 1.15%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 1.36%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 0.75%
Energy
.SPNY
down 2.60%
Financial
.SPSY
down 1.02%
Health
.SPXHC
up 0.07%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 0.77%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 0.50%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 0.90%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.77%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.54%
(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)
