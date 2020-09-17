US Markets
AAPL

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sumo Logic Inc, 51job Inc, Nucor Corp, Apogee Enterprises Inc

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday after data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims, while technology-related stocks resumed their slide with Apple Inc AAPL.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O among the biggest drags on the Nasdaq. .N

At 13:15 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.89% at 27,782.38, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.44% at 3,336.89 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.09% at 10,819.235. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Mosaic Co <MOS.N>, up 4.8% ** Westrock Co <WRK.N>, up 4.7% ** Lyondellbasell Industries NV <LYB.N>, up 4.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Illumina Inc <ILMN.OQ>, down 6.7% ** NetApp Inc <NTAP.OQ>, down 4.7% ** DISH Network Corp <DISH.OQ>, down 4.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** American Well Corp <AMWL.N>, up 40.1% ** Knoll Inc KNL.N, up 16.5% ** Steelcase Inc <SCS.N>, up 14% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Marcus Corp <MCS.N>, down 33.3% ** Snowflake Inc <SNOW.N>, down 11.5% ** Leju Holdings Ltd <LEJU.N>, down 10.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cardiff Oncology Inc <CRDF.O>, up 58% ** Herman Miller Inc <MLHR.O>, up 34.6% ** Ebang Inernational Holdings Inc <EBON.O>, up 29.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Qurate Retail Inc <QRTEB.O>, down 26.8% ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc <PLAY.O>, down 24.5% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc <INO.O>, down 20.5% ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Jumps as FDA clears study of antibody candidate in COVID-19 patients ** Forterra Inc FRTA.O: down 13.3%

BUZZ-Falls as top shareholder sells stock at discount ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: down 3.2% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Gold miners fall on U.S. Fed's upbeat economic view ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Drops as British cruise brand extends cancellations until 2021 ** PepsiCo Inc PEP.O: down 2.3%

BUZZ-J.P. Morgan cuts PT on slow recovery ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Drops after Southwest temporarily grounds 130 BA aircraft ** Strongbridge Biopharma Plc SBBP.O: down 19.8%

BUZZ-Falls on $25 mln stock offering ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O: down 24.5%

BUZZ-Slides on report of bankruptcy warning ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: down 10.4%

BUZZ-Slides as top shareholder plans to trim stake ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Up on manufacturing deal with Amgen for potential COVID-19 drugs ** NuCana PLC NCNA.O: down 15.4%

BUZZ-NuCana drops on deep-discounted share offering ** General Mills Inc GIS.N: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Evercore cuts PT on near-term profit expectations ** General Motor Co GM.N: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Slides as report says India plant's sale delay may result in unplanned costs ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Surges on customer order for dried black fungus ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Slips after pricing stock offering ** General Dynamics Corp GD.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Dips after Goldman Sachs double downgrades to 'sell' ** Perrigo Company PLC PRGO.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Drops on likely $18-$22 mln charge due to aerosol product recall ** Mercury Systems Inc MRCY.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-GS upgrades to "buy", says outperformance to continue ** Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc RIGL.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Jumps as NIH to test its drug in severe COVID-19 patients ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Up on expectation of positive cash flow in H2 ** Snowflake Inc SNOW.N: down 11.4%

BUZZ-Dips after spectacular debut ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Gains on cost cut measures, brokerage upgrade ** Vaccinex Inc VCNX.O: up 11.5%

BUZZ-Rises on Merck tie-up to study cancer therapy ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Next gen F-150 pickup trucks to hit markets in Nov, shares rise ** 89bio Inc ETNB.O: down 13.5%

BUZZ-Slides on discounted equity offering ** Atossa Therapeutics Inc ATOS.O: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Rises on positive safety data from COVID-19 nasal spray study ** Cardtronics PLC CATM.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Gains on strong Q3 outlook ** Cardlytics Inc CDLX.O: down 9.5%

BUZZ-Slumps on planned convertible debt offering ** BHP Group Ltd BHP.N: down 0.9% ** Rio Tinto PLC RIO.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Base metal, iron ore miners fall tracking losses in metal prices ** EQT Corp EQT.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Down on $750 mln bid for Chevron's shale-gas assets in Appalachia ** AlloVir Inc ALVR.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Gains as FDA approves drug trials for high-risk COVID-19 patients ** Pactiv Evergreen Inc PTVE.O: down 18.5%

BUZZ-Extends fall after market debut amid broader sell-off ** Rekor Systems REKR.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Up on retirement of ~$4.9 mln debt ** Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises after BofA upgrades on balanced risk/reward ** Apogee Enterprises Inc APOG.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Scales 4-week peak on Q2 revenue, profit beat ** Broadstone Net Lease Inc BNL.N: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Drops in U.S. debut amid broader market sell-off ** Nucor Corp NUE.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Hits over seven-month high on upbeat profit forecast ** Fluor Corp FLR.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Up as DOE approves Central Plateau Cleanup contract ** 51job Inc JOBS.O: up 16.3%

BUZZ-Soars on $5.31 bln buyout proposal ** Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Pressured by Eli Lilly/Amgen deal for COVID-19 antibody treatments- Baird ** Hain Celestial Group Inc HAIN.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises as Truist upgrades on healthy living boost ** Maxar Technologies Ltd MAXR.N: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Up on winning Galaxy 37 satellite contract from Intelsat ** Sumo Logic Inc SUMO.O: up 17.1%

BUZZ-Jumps 21% on Nasdaq debut ** American Well Corp AMWL.N: up 40.2%

BUZZ-Soars in NYSE debut

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.64%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.13%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.08%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.57%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.32%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.85%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.01%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.65%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.19%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 2.33%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.31%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

