BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Stratus Properties, Beyond Meat, Anterix

Wall Street's main indexes were largely flat on Thursday, as gains in financial and energy shares helped recoup early losses on an alarming rise in new coronavirus cases and elevated jobless claims. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.29% at 25,372.19. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.31% at 3,040.74 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.16% at 9,892.899. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Accenture Plc <ACN.N>, up 5.7% ** Darden Restaurants Inc <DRI.N>, up 5.1% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, up 4.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Ross Stores Inc <ROST.OQ>, down 4.8% ** Viacomcbs Inc <VIAC.OQ>, down 4.7% ** Wynn Resorts <WYNN.OQ>, down 4.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N, up 21.7% ** Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N, up 18.1% ** Factset Research Systems Inc <FDS.N>, up 12.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Kaleyra Inc Ord KLR.N, down 16.7% ** Kb Home KBH.N, down 12.3% ** Armstrong Worldwide Industries Inc <AWI.N>, down 12.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Ekso Bionics Holding <EKSO.O>, up 130.2% ** Aptevo Therapeutics Inc <APVO.O>, up 74.4% ** Vaxart Inc <VXRT.O>, up 40.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Xeris Pharmaceuticals <XERS.O>, down 38.8% ** Uniqure Nv <QURE.O>, down 20.5% ** Magenta Therapeutics <MGTA.O>, down 18.5% ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Falls as co delays reopening of California Disneyland ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Berenberg says Boeing to face MAX pressure until demand stabilizes, downgrades ** Magenta Therapeutics MGTA.O: down 18.5%

BUZZ-Falls on $60 mln stock offering ** UniQure QURE.O: down 20.5%

BUZZ-Falls as brokerages downgrade on 'pedestrian' licensing deal with CSL ** Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades to 'buy', expects 2021 FCF to top Street estimates ** IZEA Worldwide Inc IZEA.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on raised sales outlook ** McCormick & Company Inc MKC.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Up as Q2 beats on rise in home cooking ** Darden Restaurants DRI.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Rises on strong earnings forecast, improving weekly sales ** Accenture PLC ACN.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Rises after Q3 results beat expectations ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Falls as it prices $2.5 bln debt offer ** Translate Bio TBIO.O: down 8.7%

BUZZ-Slides on planned share offer as Takeda looks to cash out ** NantKwest NK.O: down 9.9%

BUZZ-Falls after pricing upsized equity offering; CEO buys shares ** Par Pacific PARR.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Lack of shareholder returns keeps CS on sidelines ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 40.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on agreement to produce COVID-19 vaccine ** Xeris Pharma XERS.O: down 38.8%

BUZZ-Plunges on planned stock, convertible offerings ** DraftKings DKS.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Falls as activist investor cuts stake ** Rite Aid RAD.N: up 21.7%

BUZZ-Jumps as OTC medicines fuel revenue beat ** Anterix ATEX.O: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Falls after leadership shuffle ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 5.3%

BUZZ-Falls on report of McDonald's Canada having no plans to add burger to menu ** Stratus Properties STRS.O: up 11.0%

BUZZ-Gains after higher revenue, cash position in Q1

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.20%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.88%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.19%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.10%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.90%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.37%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.84%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.19%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.68%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.46%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.25%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

