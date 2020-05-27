BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-StoneCo, Tuesday Morning, Zynerba Pharma

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's major indexes were set for another session of gains on Wednesday as revival in business activity drove hopes of an economic recovery, eclipsing concerns over simmering tensions between the United States and China..N

At 13:00 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.32% at 25,333. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.02% at 3,025, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.39% at 9,443.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc <HTZ.N>, up 42.3% ** Capital Senior Living Corp <CSU.N>, up 28.5% ** Vereit Inc <VER>, up 19.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Arcus Biosciences Inc <RCUS.N>, down 12.8% ** Ion Geophysical Corp <IO.N>, down 8.3% ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, down 7.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Greenpro Capital Corp <GRN.O>, up 99.8% ** Mersana Therapeutics Inc <MRSN.O>, up 32.7% ** Luckin Coffee Inc <LK.O>, up 29.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc <HSTO.O>, down 27.7% ** Summer Infant Inc <SUMR.O>, down 19.1% ** Tuesday Morning Corp <TUES.O>, down 22.5% ** StoneCo Ltd STNE.O: up 24.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges on growth in payment volume ** WPX Energy Inc WPX.N: up 1% premarket ** Parsley Energy Inc PE.N: up 1.5% premarket ** Concho Resources Inc CXO.N: up 0.1% premarket ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-GS recommends WPX Energy, Concho, Parsley among well-hedged E&P stocks ** Gilead Science Inc GILD.O: down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Fall from last month's highs a buying opportunity - RBC

** Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY.O: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-In solid post-COVID position vs peers; upgrades- Evercore ** Vipshop Holdings Ltd VIPS.N: up 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Q1 sales exceed forecast ** Tuesday Morning Corp TUES.O: down 22.5% premarket BUZZ-Files for bankruptcy protection, shares sink ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after MS upgrades on strong average user growth ** Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc ZYNE.O: up 6.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains on positive data from development disorder treatment study ** TransMedics Group Inc TMDX.O: down 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Slips after co prices upsized $70 mln stock offering

