US Markets
HTZ

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-StoneCo, Tuesday Morning, Zynerba Pharma

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's major indexes were set for another session of gains on Wednesday as revival in business activity drove hopes of an economic recovery, eclipsing concerns over simmering tensions between the United States and China..N

At 13:00 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.32% at 25,333. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.02% at 3,025, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.39% at 9,443.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc <HTZ.N>, up 42.3% ** Capital Senior Living Corp <CSU.N>, up 28.5% ** Vereit Inc <VER>, up 19.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Arcus Biosciences Inc <RCUS.N>, down 12.8% ** Ion Geophysical Corp <IO.N>, down 8.3% ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, down 7.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Greenpro Capital Corp <GRN.O>, up 99.8% ** Mersana Therapeutics Inc <MRSN.O>, up 32.7% ** Luckin Coffee Inc <LK.O>, up 29.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc <HSTO.O>, down 27.7% ** Summer Infant Inc <SUMR.O>, down 19.1% ** Tuesday Morning Corp <TUES.O>, down 22.5% ** StoneCo Ltd STNE.O: up 24.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges on growth in payment volume ** WPX Energy Inc WPX.N: up 1% premarket ** Parsley Energy Inc PE.N: up 1.5% premarket ** Concho Resources Inc CXO.N: up 0.1% premarket ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-GS recommends WPX Energy, Concho, Parsley among well-hedged E&P stocks ** Gilead Science Inc GILD.O: down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Fall from last month's highs a buying opportunity - RBC

** Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY.O: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-In solid post-COVID position vs peers; upgrades- Evercore ** Vipshop Holdings Ltd VIPS.N: up 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Q1 sales exceed forecast ** Tuesday Morning Corp TUES.O: down 22.5% premarket BUZZ-Files for bankruptcy protection, shares sink ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after MS upgrades on strong average user growth ** Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc ZYNE.O: up 6.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains on positive data from development disorder treatment study ** TransMedics Group Inc TMDX.O: down 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Slips after co prices upsized $70 mln stock offering

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HTZ CSU VER RCUS IO SOL MRSN LK SUMR TUES STNE WPX PE CXO CHK GILD XRAY VIPS BILI ZYNE TMDX NDX FE

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular