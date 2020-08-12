BioTech
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Stein Mart, Trevena, Cellular Biomedicine

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 crawling towards a record high in a broad rally led by tech stocks, although some investors were cautious following a stalemate over the new coronavirus relief bill. .N

At 10:29 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.90% at 27,937.07. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.10% at 3,370.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.82% at 10,979.554. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Advanced Micro Devices, Inc <AMD.O>, up 4.7% ** FedEx Corporation <FDX.N>, up 4.2% ** DexCom Inc <DXCM.O>, up 3.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Wynn Resorts, Limited <WYNN.O>, down 3.3% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp <LVS.N>, down 3% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 2.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Universal Security Instruments, Inc <UUU.N>, up 35.8% ** Cornerstone Building Brands Inc <CNR.N>, up 21.3% ** Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd <LITB.N>, up 17.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Jumia Technologies AG <JMIA.N>, down 29% ** Document Security Systems, Inc <DSS.N>, down 14.7% ** Griffon Corporation <GFF.N>, down 12.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Biofrontera AG <BFRA.O>, up 85.8% ** Summer Infant, Inc <SUMR.O>, up 35.7% ** Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc <CBMG.O>, up 35% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Onespan Inc <OSPN.O>, down 31.2% ** Super League Gaming, Inc <SLGG.O>, down 21.8% ** Virtra Inc <VTSI.O>, down 20% ** K12 Inc LRN.N: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Climbs on Q4 profit beat, co sees higher student enrollments ahead ** American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Rises as J.P. Morgan upgrades on lingerie brand's promise ** Lemonade Inc LMND.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Drops as guidance misses in first post-IPO report ** Stein Mart Inc SMRT.O: down 44.7%

BUZZ-Sinks on bankruptcy filing ** Trevena Inc TRVN.O: down 17.0%

BUZZ-Retreats after pricing $50 mln share offering ** Epam Systems Inc EPAM.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-MS sees demand rising to pre-COVID-19 levels, upgrades ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-More contracts possible after U.S. COVID-19 vaccine deal - Jefferies ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: down 6.4% BUZZ-Falls after pricing upsized equity offering ** Pacific Ethanol Inc PEIX.O: up 17.1% BUZZ-Surges on qtrly profit vs year-ago loss ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 6.2% BUZZ-Drops on $300 mln stock offering ** Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc CBMG.O: up 35.0% BUZZ-Jumps on take-private deal ** ResMed Inc RMD.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-Benefiting from higher ventilator sales -GlobalData ** Montage Resources Corp MR.N: down 9.4% BUZZ-Down as rival Southwestern to buy co at discounted price ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 0.5% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 0.3% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 0.2% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 1.0% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 0.6% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-U.S. big banks gain on stimulus hopes, oil price rise ** Omeros Corp OMER.O: down 11.6% BUZZ-Down after pricing public offering at a discount ** Crown Crafts Inc CRWS.O: up 15.1% BUZZ-Rises on reinstated dividend, strong results ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Cowen upgrades to "outperform" on Speedway sale ** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc STAF.O: down 22.6% BUZZ-Falls on wider Q2 loss ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: up 1.5% ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Home Depot, Lowe's rise as analysts raise sales growth forecasts

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.68%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.17%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.08%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.18%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.62%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.42%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.75%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.74%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.13%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.98%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.88%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

SPX IXIC AMD FDX DXCM WYNN LVS CCL UUU CNR LITB JMIA DSS GFF BFRA SUMR CBMG OSPN SLGG VTSI LRN AEO LMND SMRT TRVN EPAM MRNA OSTK PEIX PLUG RMD MR JPM C WFC GS BAC MS OMER CRWS MPC STAF HD LOW

