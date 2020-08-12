BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Stein Mart, Trevena, Cellular Biomedicine

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 crawling towards a record high in a broad rally led by tech stocks, although some investors were cautious following a stalemate over the new coronavirus relief bill. .N

At 10:29 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.90% at 27,937.07. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.10% at 3,370.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.82% at 10,979.554. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Advanced Micro Devices, Inc <AMD.O>, up 4.7% ** FedEx Corporation <FDX.N>, up 4.2% ** DexCom Inc <DXCM.O>, up 3.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Wynn Resorts, Limited <WYNN.O>, down 3.3% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp <LVS.N>, down 3% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 2.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Universal Security Instruments, Inc <UUU.N>, up 35.8% ** Cornerstone Building Brands Inc <CNR.N>, up 21.3% ** Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd <LITB.N>, up 17.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Jumia Technologies AG <JMIA.N>, down 29% ** Document Security Systems, Inc <DSS.N>, down 14.7% ** Griffon Corporation <GFF.N>, down 12.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Biofrontera AG <BFRA.O>, up 85.8% ** Summer Infant, Inc <SUMR.O>, up 35.7% ** Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc <CBMG.O>, up 35% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Onespan Inc <OSPN.O>, down 31.2% ** Super League Gaming, Inc <SLGG.O>, down 21.8% ** Virtra Inc <VTSI.O>, down 20% ** K12 Inc LRN.N: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Climbs on Q4 profit beat, co sees higher student enrollments ahead ** American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Rises as J.P. Morgan upgrades on lingerie brand's promise ** Lemonade Inc LMND.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Drops as guidance misses in first post-IPO report ** Stein Mart Inc SMRT.O: down 44.7%

BUZZ-Sinks on bankruptcy filing ** Trevena Inc TRVN.O: down 17.0%

BUZZ-Retreats after pricing $50 mln share offering ** Epam Systems Inc EPAM.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-MS sees demand rising to pre-COVID-19 levels, upgrades ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-More contracts possible after U.S. COVID-19 vaccine deal - Jefferies ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: down 6.4% BUZZ-Falls after pricing upsized equity offering ** Pacific Ethanol Inc PEIX.O: up 17.1% BUZZ-Surges on qtrly profit vs year-ago loss ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 6.2% BUZZ-Drops on $300 mln stock offering ** Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc CBMG.O: up 35.0% BUZZ-Jumps on take-private deal ** ResMed Inc RMD.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-Benefiting from higher ventilator sales -GlobalData ** Montage Resources Corp MR.N: down 9.4% BUZZ-Down as rival Southwestern to buy co at discounted price ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 0.5% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 0.3% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 0.2% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 1.0% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 0.6% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-U.S. big banks gain on stimulus hopes, oil price rise ** Omeros Corp OMER.O: down 11.6% BUZZ-Down after pricing public offering at a discount ** Crown Crafts Inc CRWS.O: up 15.1% BUZZ-Rises on reinstated dividend, strong results ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Cowen upgrades to "outperform" on Speedway sale ** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc STAF.O: down 22.6% BUZZ-Falls on wider Q2 loss ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: up 1.5% ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Home Depot, Lowe's rise as analysts raise sales growth forecasts

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.68%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.17%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.08%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.18%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.62%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.42%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.75%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.74%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.13%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.98%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.88%

