BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Steelcase, Scopus Biopharma, Exela Technologies

Wall Street indexes were set to take a breather from recent gains on Friday as a coronavirus stimulus package remained in focus ahead of a weekend deadline for a deal, with retail stocks rising on the possibility of strong holiday sales. .N

At 8:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.03% at 30,285. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.06% at 3,723.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.20% at 12,776.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Nuveen Missouri Quality Muncipal Income <NOM.N>, up 14.1% ** Vocera Communications <VCRA.N>, up 9.9% ** Outfront Media <OUT.N>, up 8.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** JMP Group Inc <JMP.N>, down 9.1% ** Steelcase Inc <SCS.N>, down 8.8% ** Virgin Galactic Holdings <SPCE.N>, down 8.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Cyclo Therapeutics Equity Warrants <CYTHW.O>, up 125.0% ** CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc <CNSP.O>, up 56.4% ** Exela Technologies Inc <XELA.O>, up 54.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Mesoblast Ltd <MESO.O>, down 36.6% ** Scopus Biopharma Inc <SCPS.O>, down 21.4% ** Wunong Net Technology Co Ltd <WNW.O>, down 19.9% ** Microsoft MSFT.O: down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Dips after finding malicious software in systems ** BioTelemetry BEAT.O: up 17.8% premarket BUZZ-Set for best day in 5 yrs on $2.8 bln buyout deal ** Exela Technologies XELA.O: up 54.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on $145 mln term loan facility ** ALJ Regional Holdings ALJJ.O: up 17.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges on swing to Q4 profit

