BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Stealth Bio, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AngloGold Ashanti, Veeco Instruments

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The main U.S. stock market indexes inched lower in volatile trading on Tuesday, as investors worried even a shock emergency half-point cut in interest rates might not be enough to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus epidemic. .N

At 10:35 AM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.08% at 26,724.44. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.22% at 3,097 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.18% at 8,967.857. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N, up 5.4% ** Welltower Inc WELL.N, up 5% ** Trane Technologies Plc TT.N, up 4.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** SVB Financial Group SIVB.O, down 5.2% ** Comerica Inc CMA.N, down 4.2% ** The Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N, down 4.1% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer ** Qiagen NV QGEN.N, up 14.7% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Daxor Corp DXR.N, down 23.7% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO.O, up 102.8% ** Omeros Corp OMER.O, up 42.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc AHPI.O, down 21.9% ** Inflarx NV IFRX.O, down 21.2% ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O, down 17.4%

** Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc KPTI.O: down 7.4% BUZZ-Launches $150 mln offering after stock's 70% jump ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: down 12.2% BUZZ-Street View: Expectations for 2020 not high after Tilray posts wider Q4 loss ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 3.4% BUZZ-Brokerage sees Advanced Micro Devices gaining share from Intel, upgrades AMD ** KemPharm Inc KMPH.O: up 13.1% BUZZ-KemPharm Inc: Surges on ADHD drug application submission ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.5% BUZZ-JMP sees sustainable growth for 4-5 yrs, upgrades ** VectoIQ Acquisition Corp VTIQ.O: up 15% BUZZ-Rises on deal to take alternative vehicles maker Nikola public ** BeiGene Ltd BGNE.O: down 4% BUZZ-Falls as Cowen sees continued weakness in H1 2020 due to coronavirus ** Target Corp TGT.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-Slides on weak FY 2020 profit forecast, revenue miss ** Kohl Corp KSS.N: up 2.7% BUZZ-Jumps on cheery holiday-quarter results ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 2% BUZZ-Berkshire Hathaway ups stake ** Square Inc SQ.N: down 3.4% BUZZ-Square inches lower after $1 bln capital raise ** Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd CANF.N: up 17.9% BUZZ-Jumps after pipeline drugs show favorable safety profiles ** Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO.O: up 102.8% BUZZ-Surges on 'rare pediatric disease' tag for Barth syndrome drug ** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: up 5.4% BUZZ-Rises after 'homerun' deal for Qiagen ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 8.8% BUZZ-Jumps on positive trial data for eye disorder treatment ** Superconductor Technologies SCON.O: up 123.4%

BUZZ-Set for near five-month high on merger agreement ** AngloGold Ashanti AU.N: up 8.8% ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 3.7% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 3.3% ** Kinross Gold KGC.N: up 4.4% ** Yamana Gold AUY.N: up 6.5% ** Harmony Gold HMY.N: up 7.1% ** Gold Fields GFI.N: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Gold miners shine on hopes of G7 policy stimulus ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O: up 14.8%

BUZZ-Rises after accelerating coronavirus vaccine development ** CNS Pharma CNSP.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Jumps as patient from early-stage trial remains cancer free ** WW International WW.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Citi upgrades on positive 2020 earnings outlook ** Kura Oncology KURA.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Rises as blood cancer drug gets 'fast track' status

** Veeco Instruments Inc VECO.O: up 10.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on Stifel bump to "buy"

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.13%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.51%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.95%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.21%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.34%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.42%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.09%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.16%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.71%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.87%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.60%

