BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Stealth Bio, Harmony Gold, Inovio Pharma, NCS Multistage

U.S. stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday on worries that even a half percentage-point cut in interest rates might not be enough to stave off the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and halt the worst sell-off in more than a decade. .N

At 12:05 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.85% at 26,476.5. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.52% at 3,074.13 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.46% at 8,911.206. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, up 6.6% ** Trane Technologies Plc <TT.N>, up 6.6% ** Lennar Corp <LEN.N>, up 5.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** The Charles Schwab Corp <SCHW.N>, down 6.3% ** Hanesbrands Inc <HBI.N>, down 6.3% ** Comerica Inc <CMA.N>, down 5.6% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Murphy Oil Corp MUR.N, up 16.68% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Daxor Corp <DXR.N>, down 24.1% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp <MITO.O>, up 109.8% ** Omeros Corp <OMER.O>, up 40% The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Inflarx NV <IFRX.O>, down 22.5% ** Opgen Inc <OPGN.O>, down 16.1%

** Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc KPTI.O: down 10.4% BUZZ-Launches $150 mln offering after stock's 70% jump ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: down 13.6% BUZZ-Street View: Expectations for 2020 not high after Tilray posts wider Q4 loss ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 3.6% BUZZ-Brokerage sees Advanced Micro Devices gaining share from Intel, upgrades AMD ** KemPharm Inc KMPH.O: up 9.2% BUZZ-Surges on ADHD drug application submission ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4% BUZZ-JMP sees sustainable growth for 4-5 yrs, upgrades ** VectoIQ Acquisition Corp VTIQ.O: up 14.0% BUZZ-Rises on deal to take alternative vehicles maker Nikola public ** Unum Therapeutics Inc UMRX.O: down 6.1% BUZZ-MS downgrades, slashes PT after co scraps lead drug ** BeiGene Ltd BGNE.O: down 4% BUZZ-Falls as Cowen sees continued weakness in H1 2020 due to coronavirus ** Target Corp TGT.N: down 2.2% BUZZ-Slides on weak FY 2020 profit forecast, revenue miss ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Berkshire Hathaway ups stake ** Square Inc SQ.N: down 1.4% BUZZ-Square inches lower after $1 bln capital raise ** Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd CANF.N: up 8.3% BUZZ-Jumps after pipeline drugs show favorable safety profiles ** Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO.O: up 109.8% BUZZ-Surges on 'rare pediatric disease' tag for Barth syndrome drug ** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-Rises after 'homerun' deal for Qiagen ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-Jumps on positive trial data for eye disorder treatment ** Superconductor Technologies SCON.O: up 114.9%

BUZZ-Set for near five-month high on merger agreement ** AngloGold Ashanti AU.N: up 12.5% ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 6.2% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 6.6% ** Kinross Gold KGC.N: up 7.4% ** Yamana Gold AUY.N: up 9.0% ** Harmony Gold HMY.N: up 9.3% ** Gold Fields GFI.N: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Gold miners shine on hopes of G7 policy stimulus ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O: up 16.9%

BUZZ-Rises after accelerating coronavirus vaccine development ** CNS Pharma CNSP.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as patient from early-stage trial remains cancer free ** WW International WW.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Citi upgrades on positive 2020 earnings outlook ** Kura Oncology KURA.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Kura Oncology rises as blood cancer drug gets 'fast track' status

** Veeco Instruments Inc VECO.O: up 12.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on Stifel bump to "buy" ** Zoom Video Communications ZM.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Baird hikes Zoom Video PT amid coronavirus boost; Zoom's Q4 report due Wednesday ** NCS Multistage Holdings NCSM.O: up 31.1%

BUZZ-Rises as international revenue drives Q4 beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.59%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.05%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.53%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.10%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.90%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.69%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.12%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.97%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.76%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.46%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.05%

