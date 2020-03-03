US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Stealth Bio, Harmony Gold, Inovio Pharma, NCS Multistage

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday on worries that even a half percentage-point cut in interest rates might not be enough to stave off the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and halt the worst sell-off in more than a decade. .N

At 12:05 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.85% at 26,476.5. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.52% at 3,074.13 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.46% at 8,911.206. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, up 6.6% ** Trane Technologies Plc <TT.N>, up 6.6% ** Lennar Corp <LEN.N>, up 5.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** The Charles Schwab Corp <SCHW.N>, down 6.3% ** Hanesbrands Inc <HBI.N>, down 6.3% ** Comerica Inc <CMA.N>, down 5.6% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Murphy Oil Corp MUR.N, up 16.68% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Daxor Corp <DXR.N>, down 24.1% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp <MITO.O>, up 109.8% ** Omeros Corp <OMER.O>, up 40% The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Inflarx NV <IFRX.O>, down 22.5% ** Opgen Inc <OPGN.O>, down 16.1%

** Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc KPTI.O: down 10.4% BUZZ-Launches $150 mln offering after stock's 70% jump ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: down 13.6% BUZZ-Street View: Expectations for 2020 not high after Tilray posts wider Q4 loss ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 3.6% BUZZ-Brokerage sees Advanced Micro Devices gaining share from Intel, upgrades AMD ** KemPharm Inc KMPH.O: up 9.2% BUZZ-Surges on ADHD drug application submission ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4% BUZZ-JMP sees sustainable growth for 4-5 yrs, upgrades ** VectoIQ Acquisition Corp VTIQ.O: up 14.0% BUZZ-Rises on deal to take alternative vehicles maker Nikola public ** Unum Therapeutics Inc UMRX.O: down 6.1% BUZZ-MS downgrades, slashes PT after co scraps lead drug ** BeiGene Ltd BGNE.O: down 4% BUZZ-Falls as Cowen sees continued weakness in H1 2020 due to coronavirus ** Target Corp TGT.N: down 2.2% BUZZ-Slides on weak FY 2020 profit forecast, revenue miss ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Berkshire Hathaway ups stake ** Square Inc SQ.N: down 1.4% BUZZ-Square inches lower after $1 bln capital raise ** Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd CANF.N: up 8.3% BUZZ-Jumps after pipeline drugs show favorable safety profiles ** Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO.O: up 109.8% BUZZ-Surges on 'rare pediatric disease' tag for Barth syndrome drug ** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-Rises after 'homerun' deal for Qiagen ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-Jumps on positive trial data for eye disorder treatment ** Superconductor Technologies SCON.O: up 114.9%

BUZZ-Set for near five-month high on merger agreement ** AngloGold Ashanti AU.N: up 12.5% ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 6.2% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 6.6% ** Kinross Gold KGC.N: up 7.4% ** Yamana Gold AUY.N: up 9.0% ** Harmony Gold HMY.N: up 9.3% ** Gold Fields GFI.N: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Gold miners shine on hopes of G7 policy stimulus ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O: up 16.9%

BUZZ-Rises after accelerating coronavirus vaccine development ** CNS Pharma CNSP.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as patient from early-stage trial remains cancer free ** WW International WW.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Citi upgrades on positive 2020 earnings outlook ** Kura Oncology KURA.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Kura Oncology rises as blood cancer drug gets 'fast track' status

** Veeco Instruments Inc VECO.O: up 12.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on Stifel bump to "buy" ** Zoom Video Communications ZM.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Baird hikes Zoom Video PT amid coronavirus boost; Zoom's Q4 report due Wednesday ** NCS Multistage Holdings NCSM.O: up 31.1%

BUZZ-Rises as international revenue drives Q4 beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.59%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.05%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.53%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.10%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.90%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.69%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.12%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.97%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.76%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.46%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.05%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular