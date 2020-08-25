BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Starbucks, Salesforce.com, Viveve Medical

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as U.S.-China officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase-1 trade deal, adding to market optimism from signs of progress in developing treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.66% at 28,425. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.42% at 3,442, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.10% at 11,648. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Rocket Companies Inc <RKT.N>, up 8.0% ** Sterling Bancorp <STL.N>, up 6.8% ** Transocean Ltd <RIG.N>, up 6.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Portland General Electric Co <POR.N>, down 9.9% ** Ovintiv Inc <OVV.N>, down 6% ** Drive Shack Inc <DS.N>, down 5.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Urban One Inc <UONE.O>, up 94.2% ** Viveve Medical Inc <VIVE.O>, up 63.2% ** Seanergy Maritime <SHIPZ.O>, up 44.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Nanovibronix Inc <NAOV.O>, down 19.5% ** Cancer Genetics Inc <CGIX.O>, down 18.6% ** American Outdoor Brands Inc <AOUT.O>, down 12.4% ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Stifel expects shares to grind higher as sales recover ** Salesforce.com CRM.N: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Set for record high; Honeywell, Amgen gain on Dow addition ** Viveve Medical Inc VIVE.O: up 63.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on positive study results

