BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Starbucks, Five Below, Guess? Inc

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with Nasdaq hitting another record high, as attention shifted to the Federal Reserve's first projections on the economy post-coronavirus outbreak. .N

At 09:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.50% at 27,134.81. The S&P 500 .SPX was unchanged at 0 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.65% at 10,018.532. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Aptiv Plc <APTV.N>, up 3.4% ** Advanced Micro Devices <AMD.O>, up 3.3% ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, up 2.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line <NCLH.N>, down 14.4% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 10.6% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises <RCL.N>, down 10% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Dpw Holdings Inc <DPW.N>, up 300% ** Amc Entertainment Holding <AMC.N>, up 11.9% ** Alpha Pro Tech <APT.N>, up 12.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Taubman Centres <TCO.N>, down 26.2% ** Hertz Global Holding <HTZ.N>, down 23% ** Transocean Ltd <RIG.N>, down 22.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Jiayin Group Inc <JFIN.O>, up 367.1% ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies <AVCT.O>, up 89.9% ** Nebula Acquisition Equity Warrant <NEBUW.O>, up 87.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Immuron Equity Warrant <IMRNW.O>, down 41.6% ** Immuron Ltd <IMRN.O>, down 31.2% ** Rignet Inc <RNET.O>, down 26.6% ** ETSY Inc ETSY.O: up 6.3% ** eBay Inc EBAY.O: up 0.2% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 2.4% ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-U.S. e-commerce stocks: Jefferies sees benefit from essentials, 'home nesting' sales ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Wedbush raises PT, says stock likely to rise further ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 8.5%

BUZZ-JPM says bankruptcy concerns have subsided, raises PT ** Fossil Group Inc FOSL.O: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Jumps as company executive McKelvey increases stake ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Tesla rival Nio slips on planned $400 mln equity raise ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Evercore ISI hikes PT on demand prospects for new iPhones ** Tyson Foods TSN.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-CS raises PT on improvement in beef industry ** GameStop corp GME.N: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Earnings disappoint but analysts hopeful ** Callaway Golf Co ELY.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Cowen expects Callaway Golf to land on the green, raises PT ** Genmab A/S GMAB.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises on $750 mln cancer drug partnership with AbbVie ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Street View: China recovery, debt pact changes are the gems in Tiffany's story ** Eventbrite Inc EB.N: down 14.4%

BUZZ-Analysts lift PT after court blocks sales of rival Bayer's weed killer ** Cabot corp CBT.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ-SunTrust says Cabot on track to meet H2 2020 cash flow target, hikes PT ** Verint Systems VRNT.O: down 9.6%

BUZZ-Falls on disappointing Q1 results, PT cut ** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB.O: down 10.5%

BUZZ-Drops after Q1 results disappoint ** Guess? Inc GES.N: down 20.9%

BUZZ-Tumbles as Q1 revenue misses estimates on store closures ** Senseonics Holdings SENS.A: down 15.7%

BUZZ-SVB Leerink lowers PT on suspension of commercial activities ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Shares fell due to unchanged 2020 EPS forecast: Barclays ** MSC Industrial MSM.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Brokerages raise PTs after May sales data ** Five Below FIVE.O: up 10.8%

BUZZ-Up on recovery prospects as stores reopen ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Starbucks falls on likely $2.2 bln hit to Q3 operating income

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.24%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.24%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.32%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.39%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.64%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.45%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.59%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.90%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.30%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.93%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.58%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

