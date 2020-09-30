BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Starbucks, Energous, Western Digital, Owens & Minor

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes were trading flat after falling more than 1% on Wednesday as a heated first presidential debate pointed to a tough race ahead, with investors also locking in gains on the last day of the third quarter..N

At 9:05 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.19% at 27,355. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.11% at 3,330, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.19% at 11,316.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Ra Medical Systems Inc RMED.N, up 9.0% ** Cellcom Israel Ltd CEL.N, up 8.4% ** GFL Environmental Inc GFL.N, up 8.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** CMS Energy Corp CMS.N, down 14.3% ** Borr Drillng Ltd BORR.N, down 12.2% ** Ready Capitl Corp RCB.N, down 12.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Iterum Therapeutics PLC ITRM.O, up 158.2% ** CTI Biopharma Corp CTIC.O, up 127.6% ** Tuniu Corp TOUR.O, up 30.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** The9 Ltd NCTY.O, down 38.7% ** Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.O, down 36.5%

** Aptorum Group Ltd APM.O, down 35.1% ** Iterum Therapeutics PLC ITRM.O: up 158.2% premarket BUZZ-Soars on positive FDA meeting for urinary tract infection drug

** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Slips as Micron flags profitability challenges in NAND market

** Energous Corp WATT.O: up 8.8% premarket BUZZ-Gains on FCC approval to extend wireless charging zone of products

** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Gains after Cowen upgrades rating and raises PT to Street high

** Hasbro Inc HAS.O: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Stifel upgrades to 'buy' on holiday boost

** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Wedbush says e-commerce pull forward sustainable

** PBF Energy Inc PBF.N: down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Independent refiners: Wells Fargo slashes PTs on dismal earnings outlook

** OpGen Inc OPGN.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after German government grant for subsidiary

** Target Hospitality Corp TH.O: up 8.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as customer activity seen rising from Q2 lows

** Owens & Minor Inc OMI.N: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Slips after co launches $150 mln equity offering

** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-JPM boosts PT to highest on Wall Street

** General Motors Co GM.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-JP Morgan cuts PT to reflect Nikola's losses

** Solaredge Technologies Inc SEDG.O: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Solar energy firms: JPM hikes PT on growth trends

** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on launch of three new COVID-19 tests

** MDJM Ltd MDJH.O: up 15.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on residential real estate contract in Tianjin

** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Up as COVID-19 treatment candidate improves symptoms in non-hospitalized patients

** Tuniu Corp TOUR.O: up 30.4% premarket BUZZ-Up on $10 mln share buyback plan

** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Gains on positive data from its kidney disorder drug

** Yunji Inc YJ.O: up 17.1% premarket BUZZ-Soars after first live streaming show on Douyin

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co expects cloud unit to turn profitable next year

** Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on adoption of co's genome mapping system in Australia and Slovenia

** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 0.2% premarket

** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 0.1% premarket

** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Antitrust news from three continents weigh on Big Tech

** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-MKM Partners starts with 'buy' on growth prospects[USNnL4N2GR35N]

** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: down 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Near-term challenges aplenty

** Fuelcell Energy Inc FCEL.O: down 13.7% premarket BUZZ-Down after co prices upsized equity offering

** CureVac NV CVAC.O: up 10.1% premarket BUZZ-Up as co begins mid-stage trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

** Surgalign Holdings Inc SRGA.O: up 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Soars on deal to acquire Holo Surgical

** Duke Energy Corp DUK.N: up 6.6% premarket BUZZ-Climbs on report of takeover offer from NextEra

** Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.O: down 36.5% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing

** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Up after COVID-19 vaccine shows signs of working in older adults

** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as co plans to lay off 28,000 park employees

** Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR.O: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Agrees to buy William Hill

** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON.O: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Up on U.S. approval for adrenal insufficiency treatment

