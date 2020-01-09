BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Starbucks, Bed Bath & Beyond, Chico's, Snap

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday after the United States and Iran pulled back from new military action, while firming optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal put Wall Street back on track for fresh records. .N

At 8:08 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.31% at 28,859. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.28% at 3,269.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.48% at 8,987. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Chico's FAS Inc <CHS.N>, up 18.1% ** Azz Inc <AZZ.N>, up 8.4% ** AES Corp <AES.N>, up 8.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Tufin Software Technologies Ltd <TUFN.N>, down 28% ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, down 19.8% ** Pier 1 Imports Inc <PIR.N>, down 7.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp <AGTC.O>, up 62.5% ** Tiziana Life Sciences PLC <TLSA.O>, up 61.5% ** Seneca Biopharma Inc <SNCA.O>, up 45.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Therapix Biosciences Ltd <TRPX.O>, down 25.9% ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc <BBBY.O>, down 12% ** China Recycling Energy Corp <CREG.O>, down 10.5% ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Mirati Therapeutics drops on planned $250 mln stock offering ** Chico's FAS Inc CHS.N: up 18.1% premarket BUZZ-Chico's eyes best day in 11 years on upbeat Q4 outlook ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: down 12.0% premarket BUZZ-Bed Bath & Beyond: Plunges on pulling forecast after 'unsatisfactory' quarter BUZZ-Bed Bath & Beyond slips after dismal quarter; new CEO has long way to go ** Kura Sushi USA Inc KRUS.O: down 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls after bigger loss ** Tufin Software Technologies Ltd TUFN.K: down 28% premarket BUZZ-Tufin slumps on fourth-quarter outlook downgrade ** DBV Technologies SA DBVT.O: up 20.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as peanut allergy patch shows durable benefit in study ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies sees accelerating user growth in international market, upgrades to 'buy' ** AMD Inc AMD.O: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains as Mizuho upgrades on improving server market in 2020 ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies raises PT on growth in online video platform ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Starbucks rises after Barclays upgrades on attractive global opportunity ** DBV Technologies SA DBVT.O: up 19.2% premarket BUZZ-Peanut allergy patch safer compared with Palforzia- analysts ** Nabriva Therapeutics PLC NBRV.O: up 8.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises after FDA accepts resubmitted antibiotic application

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

