BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Square, Xpeng, Lam Research, Applied Materials

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as hopes of a global economic recovery were supported by data showing continued growth in China's industrial profits, while beaten down shares of banking and travel firms bounced..N

At 6:44 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.36% at 27,410. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.35% at 3,331.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.72% at 11,328.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Just Energy Group Inc <JE.N>, up 35.2% ** WPX Energy Inc <WPX.N>, up 15.8% ** United Microelectronics Corp <UMC.N>, up 13.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** CBL & Associates Properties Inc <CBL.N>, down 10.5% ** Ra Medical Systems Inc RMED.N, down 5.6%

** Wesco International Inc WCC.N down 2.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd <OXBR.O>, up 198.1% ** Globus Maritime Ltd <GLBS.O>, up 33.0% ** Urban One Inc UONE.O, up 27.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc <AQST.O>, down 29% ** Nanovibronix Inc <NAOV.O>, down 28% ** CBAT Energy Technology Inc <CBAT.O>, down 16.7% ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Taps into German coronavirus relief aid - Handelsblatt

** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges on plans to open new car factory in China

** Lam Research Corp LRCX.O: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Trade curbs on China's SMIC weigh on U.S. chip gear suppliers

** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Trade curbs on China's SMIC weigh on U.S. chip gear suppliers

** KLA Corp KLAC.O: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Trade curbs on China's SMIC weigh on U.S. chip gear suppliers

** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc AQST.O: down 29.0% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after FDA declines co's treatment for seizures

** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Uber jumps as co wins legal bid to restart London operations

** Sina Corp SINA.O: up 6.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $2.6 bln deal to go private

** Weibo Corp WB.O: up 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q2 revenue beat

** Square Inc SQ.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Gains after Credit Suisse raises price target

** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies sees up to $1 bln revenue add from subscription fee hike

** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF.N: up 10.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on purchase of ArcelorMittal's U.S. assets

