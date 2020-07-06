BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Square, Uber, Walgreens, Nio, Spotify

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's major indexes climbed on Monday as data showing unexpected growth in the U.S. services sector last month and optimism over China's economic revival helped investors look past a surge in new cases of COVID-19 at home. .N

At 12:32 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.28% at 26,157.45. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.43% at 3,174.71 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.22% at 10,433.754. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 8% ** Xilinx Inc <XLNX.O>, up 7.1% ** MarketAxess Holdings Inc <MKTX.O>, up 5.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** ONEOK Inc <OKE.N>, down 11.9% ** Dominion Energy Inc <D.N>, down 10.7% ** Marathon Oil <MRO.N>, down 5.8% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Lemonade Inc O <LMND.N>, up 30.4% ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.N>, up 30.2% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Ayro Inc <AYRO.O>, up 115.6% ** Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp <SOLO.O>, up 52.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** BELLUS Health Inc <BLU.O>, down 77% ** Obseva SA <OBSV.O>, down 44.9% ** Liminal BioSciences Inc<LMNL.O>, down 20.8%

** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 6.8% Uber scoops up Postmates for $2.65 bln in 'everyday' delivery push ** Safe-T Group SFET.OSFET.TA: up 5.8% BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q2 revenue outlook ** Endologix ELGX.O: down 67.6% BUZZ-Plunges after filing for bankruptcy ** Spotify SPOT.N: down 2.1% BUZZ-Bernstein downgrades to 'underperform' on valuation ** Emergent EBS.N: up 4.5% BUZZ-Up on deal to make drug substance for J&J's COVID-19 vaccine ** Regeneron REGN.O: up 2.1% BUZZ-Up as COVID-19 antibody cocktail moves into late-stage trials ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 22.2% BUZZ-Nio leads a surge in U.S.-listed Chinese firms on revival hopes ** Becton Dickinson BDX.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-Rises as FDA allows emergency use of COVID-19 antigen tests ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-U.S. banks track rise in yields on risk-on sentiment ** Sally Beauty SBH.N: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Gains on $2.65 billion Postmates deal ** Niu Technologies NIU.O: up 21.5%

BUZZ-Surges on jump in Q2 e-scooter sales ** Immunomedics IMMU.O: up 9.8%

BUZZ-Up on positive study data for breast cancer therapy ** Forum Energy Tech FET.N: down 18.0%

BUZZ-Plunges on bankruptcy warning ** Freeport-McMoRan FCX.N: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Scales over 4-month high on upbeat output forecast ** Duke Energy DUK.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Falls on estimated $2 bln charge on dropped project ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc DUK.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Baird sees improved retail environment, hikes PT ** Fortuna Silver FVI.TO: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Down after worker dies at Peru mine, co halts operations ** Sina Corp SINA.O: up 10.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on receiving go-private bid ** Square SQ.N: up 10.6%

BUZZ-Brokerage remains positive on rising Cash App adoption ** JinkoSolar JKS.N: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Up on Chile solar module supply deal ** Energy Transfer ET.N: down 11.2%

BUZZ-Down on court orders to shut DAPL operations ** Amazon.com AMZN.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Hits $3,000 mark for first time ** Criteo CRTO.O: up 18.2%

BUZZ-Jumps after raising Q2 revenue forecast ** Waitr Holdings Inc WTRH.O: up 33.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat preliminary Q2 results

