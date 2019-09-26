BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Square, Facebook, Conagra, Carnival, Peloton, Beyond Meat

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday after a report that the United States is unlikely to extend a waiver allowing American firms to supply China's Huawei added to worries over an inquiry into the impeachment of President Donald Trump. .N

At 12:31 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.25% at 26,904.36. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.32% at 2,975.34 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.63% at 8,026.68. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N, up 4.5% ** Whirlpool Corp WHR.N, up 3.1% ** Abbvie Inc ABBV.N, up 2.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O, down 8.2% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N, down 7.8% ** Centene Corp CNC.N, down 4.6% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Contango Oil & Gas Co MCF.N, up 12% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Eros International Plc EROS.N, down 19% ** GTT Communications GTT.N, down 15.7% ** Actuant Corp ATU.N, down 14.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Precipio Inc Ord PRPO.O, up 73.4% ** Saexploration SAEX.O, up 15.5 % ** Sonim Technologies Inc SONM.O, up 13.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc BTAI.O, down 19.2% ** PDS Biotechnology Corp PDSB.O, down 19.1% ** Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA.O, down 16.4% ** H.B. Fuller Co FUL.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-Tumbles after FY profit outlook disappoints, revenue miss ** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc BTAI.O: down 19.2% BUZZ-Falls after announcing public offering ** Pier 1 Imports Inc PIR.N: down 10.2% BUZZ-Sinks as weak store traffic, costumer spend hit results ** Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc PLYM.A: down 5.6% BUZZ-Falls on planned 3 mln share offering ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 9.8% BUZZ-Gets a lift from the golden arches ** Pearson Plc PSO.N: down 14.3% BUZZ-Plunges on profit warning ** Ctrip.com International Ltd CTRP.O: down 4.4% BUZZ-Falls as largest investor Baidu to trim stake ** Alcoa Corp AA.N: down 2.7% BUZZ-Berenberg expects industrial slowdown to persist in H1, shares fall ** Nutrien Ltd NTR.N: down 1.2% ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: down 2.3% BUZZ-Potash demand issues are widespread but temporary - Scotiabank ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N: up 8.2% BUZZ-Shares get a boost from Q2 profit beat ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 3.4% BUZZ-Rises after Wells Fargo upgrades on strong fundamentals ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 2.4% BUZZ-Facebook down after news on DoJ opening antitrust probe ** Boston Beer Co Inc SAM.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-Up after BMO upgrades to 'outperform' on Truly growth ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS.O: up 13.5% BUZZ-Surges as seizure drug meets main goal of study ** Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N: up 4.5% BUZZ-Gains as earnings beat on Pinnacle boost ** Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA.O: down 16.4% BUZZ-Drops as data on NASH drug tolerability dampens hopes ** FactSet Research Systems Inc FDS.N: down 11.4% BUZZ-Drops after forecast disappoints ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: down 0.9% BUZZ-Rises on partnership to build ships powered by solid oxide fuel ** Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP.N: up 0.7% BUZZ-Rises on McDonald's partnership ** Dropbox Inc DBX.O: up 1.8% BUZZ-Gains as RBC assumes coverage with 'outperform' ** SAExploration Holdings Inc SAEX.O: up 15.5% BUZZ-Rises on marine project contract ** Advanced Energy Industries Inc AEIS.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Up after D.A. Davidson upgrades to "buy" ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 7.8% BUZZ-Top S&P 500 loser as co sees stormy seas ahead ** Eros International Plc EROS.N: down 19.0%

BUZZ-Eros tumbles on senior convertible note offering ** Semtech Corp SMTC.O: up 6.3% BUZZ-Up as brokerages say Amazon's Sidewalk may help co ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N: down 1.8% ** Hess Corp HES.N: down 2.9% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 2.0% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 0.3% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 2.7% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 3.4% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 1.0% ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: down 4.6% BUZZ-Oil cos fall as Saudi moves to restore output quickly ** Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd ARCT.O: down 11.5% BUZZ-Falls on $9.8 mln direct offering ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O: down 8.2% BUZZ-Falls after posting data from breast cancer trial ** Presidio Inc PSDO.O: up 5.7% BUZZ-Hits near 7-month high after BC Partners raises buyout offer ** Whirlpool Corp WHR.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises after JPM upgrades to 'overweight' ** Actuant Corp ATU.N: down 14.5% BUZZ-On course for worst day in over a decade after revenue miss ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: down 1.7% ** Skyworks Solutions inc SWKS.O: down 1.0% ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: down 2.3% BUZZ-Chipmakers fall on report U.S. unlikely to extend temporary waiver to supply Huawei ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: down 7.3% BUZZ-Investors take a spill on Peloton IPO

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.98%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.55%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.50%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.39%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.19%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.91%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.10%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.08%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.35%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.62%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.34%

