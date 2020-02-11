BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sprint, T-Mobile, Hasbro, Under Armour, On Deck

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes were set to hit record highs at the open on Tuesday as a top Chinese health adviser said the coronavirus outbreak may plateau in the next few weeks, while Sprint shares soared after winning a federal judge's approval for its merger with T-Mobile. .N.N/P

At 9:07 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.40% at 29,362. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.33% at 3,364, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.47% at 9,572.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Sprint Corp <S.N>, up 74.4% ** Huami Corp <HMI.N>, up 13.1% ** Daqo New Energy Corp <DQ.N>, up 11.4% The top NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Pyxus International Inc <PYX.N>, down 18.9% ** Under Armour Inc Class A <UAA.N>, down 15.9% ** Under Armour Inc Class C <UA.N>, down 15.2% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** China Natural Resources Inc <CHNR.O>, up 34.9% ** Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc <REXN.O>, up 25.4% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** YayYo Inc <YAYO.O>, down 58% ** Aileron Therapeutics Inc <ALRN.O>, down 23.4%

** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Drops on planned $500 mln stock offering ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc SLCA.K: down 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on dividend cut ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 1.1% premarket ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Microsoft market cap overtakes Apple by $32 bln ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls after maintaining forecast, IBM partnership report response ** Pyxus International Inc PYX.N: down 18.9% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on Q3 revenue miss ** Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc REXN.O: up 25.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges on licensing deal with Chinese biotech ** Callaway Golf Co ELY.N: down 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected Q4 loss ** Amkor Technology Inc AMKR.O: up 16.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Q4 results beat estimates ** XPO Logistics Inc XPO.N: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Shares up on Q4 profit beat ** Danaos Corp DAC.N: up 9.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on higher adj net profit ** LogicBio Therapeutics Inc LOGC.O: down 27.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as FDA puts clinical hold on drug trial in humans ** Sprint Corp S.N: up 74.4% premarket ** T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O: up 9.7% premarket BUZZ-U.S. telcos gain ahead of likely favorable ruling on Sprint, T-Mobile merger BUZZ-Sprint surges on final approval for T-Mobile merger ** Boston Beer Company Inc SAM.N: up 6.7% premarket BUZZ-CS lifts Boston Beer to 'outperform' on hard seltzer potential ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc NYMT.O: down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-New York Mortgage lower on 2nd equity raise in a month ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on China nod to enter domestic market ** Agile Therapeutics Inc AGRX.O: up 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises after securing $35 mln loan facility ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-TechnipFMC's guidance seems to rule out a large miss - Cowen ** Hasbro Inc HAS.O: up 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Eyes near 4-month high as Disney demand boosts Q4 ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: down 15.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls after forecasting surprise drop in 2020 revenue ** AutoNation Inc AN.N: up 9.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges as higher used-car sales drive profit beat ** Seelos Therapeutics Inc SEEL.O: down 11.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on discounted stock offering ** Vislink Technologies Inc VISL.O: down 13.1% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on stock and warrant offering ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Overhangs are likely to persist- Pivotal ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Uber steady as $250 mln block trade shopped ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc AIM.N: up 37.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges after filing patent application for use of drug against coronavirus ** Marker Therapeutics MRKR.O: up 8.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as FDA eases clinical hold on cancer therapy trial ** Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.O: down 4.6% premarket BUZZ-"Recessionary demand" in international markets hurts results ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on disappointing 2020 outlook ** On Deck Capital Inc ONDK.N: down 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Drops on Q4 results miss, disappointing 2020 forecast

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

