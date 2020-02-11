US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sprint, T-Mobile, Boston Beer Co, Mastercard, Slack

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN R SMITH

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as a top Chinese health adviser said the coronavirus outbreak may plateau in the next few weeks, while Sprint shares surged on hopes of favorable ruling for its merger with T-Mobile. .N

At 7:16 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.25% at 29,318. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.22% at 3,360.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.40% at 9,565.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Sprint Corp <S.N>, up 64.4% ** Daqo New Energy Corp <DQ.N>, up 10.2% ** AutoNation Inc <AN.N>, up 9.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Under Armour Inc Class A <UAA.N>, down 15.3% ** Under Armour Inc Class C <UA.N>, down 14.3% ** Pyxus International Inc <PYX.N>, down 10.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc <REXN.O>, up 0.0% ** Synacor Inc <SYNC.O>, up 17.6% ** Amkor Technology Inc <AMKR.O>, up 0.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** YayYo Inc <YAYO.O>, down 56.9% ** Vislink Technologies Inc <VISL.O>, down 14.4% ** Wah Fu Education Group Ltd <WAFU.O>, down 12.9% ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Drops on planned $500 mln stock offering ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc SLCA.K: down 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on dividend cut ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Microsoft market cap overtakes Apple by $32 bln ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 7.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls after maintaining forecast, IBM partnership report response ** Pyxus International Inc PYX.N: down 10.7% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on Q3 revenue miss ** Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc REXN.O: up 32.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges on licensing deal with Chinese biotech ** Amkor Technology Inc AMKR.O: up 16.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Q4 results beat estimates ** XPO Logistics Inc XPO.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Shares up on Q4 profit beat ** Sprint Corp S.N: up 64.4% premarket ** T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O: up 7.8% premarket ** AT&T Inc T.N: up 1.5% premarket ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Sprint surges on likely favorable ruling by U.S. judge on merger BUZZ-U.S. telcos gain ahead of likely favorable ruling on Sprint, T-Mobile merger ** Boston Beer Company Inc SAM.N: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-CS lifts Boston Beer to 'outperform' on hard seltzer potential ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc NYMT.O: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-New York Mortgage lower on 2nd equity raise in a month ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on China nod to enter domestic market ** Agile Therapeutics Inc AGRX.O: up 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises after securing $35 mln loan facility ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-TechnipFMC's guidance seems to rule out a large miss - Cowen

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular