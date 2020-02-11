BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sprint, T-Mobile, Boston Beer Co, Mastercard, Slack

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as a top Chinese health adviser said the coronavirus outbreak may plateau in the next few weeks, while Sprint shares surged on hopes of favorable ruling for its merger with T-Mobile. .N

At 7:16 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.25% at 29,318. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.22% at 3,360.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.40% at 9,565.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Sprint Corp <S.N>, up 64.4% ** Daqo New Energy Corp <DQ.N>, up 10.2% ** AutoNation Inc <AN.N>, up 9.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Under Armour Inc Class A <UAA.N>, down 15.3% ** Under Armour Inc Class C <UA.N>, down 14.3% ** Pyxus International Inc <PYX.N>, down 10.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc <REXN.O>, up 0.0% ** Synacor Inc <SYNC.O>, up 17.6% ** Amkor Technology Inc <AMKR.O>, up 0.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** YayYo Inc <YAYO.O>, down 56.9% ** Vislink Technologies Inc <VISL.O>, down 14.4% ** Wah Fu Education Group Ltd <WAFU.O>, down 12.9% ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Drops on planned $500 mln stock offering ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc SLCA.K: down 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on dividend cut ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Microsoft market cap overtakes Apple by $32 bln ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 7.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls after maintaining forecast, IBM partnership report response ** Pyxus International Inc PYX.N: down 10.7% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on Q3 revenue miss ** Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc REXN.O: up 32.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges on licensing deal with Chinese biotech ** Amkor Technology Inc AMKR.O: up 16.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Q4 results beat estimates ** XPO Logistics Inc XPO.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Shares up on Q4 profit beat ** Sprint Corp S.N: up 64.4% premarket ** T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O: up 7.8% premarket ** AT&T Inc T.N: up 1.5% premarket ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Sprint surges on likely favorable ruling by U.S. judge on merger BUZZ-U.S. telcos gain ahead of likely favorable ruling on Sprint, T-Mobile merger ** Boston Beer Company Inc SAM.N: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-CS lifts Boston Beer to 'outperform' on hard seltzer potential ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc NYMT.O: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-New York Mortgage lower on 2nd equity raise in a month ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on China nod to enter domestic market ** Agile Therapeutics Inc AGRX.O: up 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises after securing $35 mln loan facility ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-TechnipFMC's guidance seems to rule out a large miss - Cowen

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

