BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sprint, Facebook, Hasbro, YayYo, Occidental

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes scaled new highs on Tuesday as investors took heart from remarks by a top Chinese health adviser that the coronavirus outbreak may be peaking. .N

At 1216 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.09% at 29,302.04. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.41% at 3,365.71 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.52% at 9,678.687. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** T-Mobile US Inc <TMUS.O>, up 10.8% ** SBA Communications Corp <SBAC.O>, up 7.3% ** DaVita Inc <DVA.N>, up 6.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Under Armour Inc Class A <UAA.N>, down 19.2% ** Under Armour Inc Class C <UA.N>, down 16.4% ** Masco Corp <MAS.N>, down 5.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Sprint Corp <S.N>, up 72.1% ** Ardmore Shipping Corp <ASC.N>, up 15.8% ** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd <JKS.N>, up 15.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Myomo Inc <MYO.N>, down 43.8% ** Pyxus International Inc <PYX.N>, down 25.4% ** Diebold Nixdorf Inc <DBD.N>, down 22.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc <REXN.O>, up 85.9% ** Atomera Inc <ATOM.O>, up 25.8% ** Art's-Way Manufacturing Co Inc <ARTW.O>, up 23.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp <PHIO.O>, down 52% ** LogicBio Therapeutics Inc <LOGC.O>, down 30.8% ** LMP Automotive Holdings Inc <LMPX.O>, down 26.5%

** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 9.3% BUZZ-Drops on planned $500 mln stock offering ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 5.5% BUZZ-Falls after maintaining forecast, IBM partnership report response ** Pyxus International Inc PYX.N: down 25.4% BUZZ-Plunges on Q3 revenue miss ** Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc REXN.O: up 85.9% BUZZ-Surges on licensing deal with Chinese biotech ** Callaway Golf Co ELY.N: down 8.0% BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected Q4 loss ** Amkor Technology Inc AMKR.O: up 20.5% BUZZ-Rises as Q4 results beat estimates ** Danaos Corp DAC.N: up 7.1% BUZZ-Rises on higher adj net profit ** LogicBio Therapeutics Inc LOGC.O: down 30.8% BUZZ-Falls as FDA puts clinical hold on drug trial in humans ** Sprint Corp S.N: up 72.1% ** T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O: up 10.8% BUZZ-U.S. telcos gain ahead of likely favorable ruling on Sprint, T-Mobile merger BUZZ-Sprint surges on final approval for T-Mobile merger ** Boston Beer Company Inc SAM.N: up 7.0% BUZZ-CS lifts Boston Beer to 'outperform' on hard seltzer potential ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc NYMT.O: down 1.9% BUZZ-New York Mortgage lower on 2nd equity raise in a month ** Agile Therapeutics Inc AGRX.O: up 11.2% BUZZ-Rises after securing $35 mln loan facility ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: up 5.4% BUZZ-TechnipFMC's guidance seems to rule out a large miss - Cowen ** Range Resources Corp RRC.N: down 2.0% BUZZ-Brokerage Simmons says gas markets in pitch black, downgrades Range Resources, Gulfport ** Hasbro Inc HAS.O: up 0.6% BUZZ-Eyes near 4-month high as Disney demand boosts Q4 ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: down 19.2% BUZZ-Falls after forecasting surprise drop in 2020 revenue ** AutoNation Inc AN.N: up 8.9% BUZZ-Surges as higher used-car sales drive profit beat ** Seelos Therapeutics Inc SEEL.O: down 9.7% BUZZ-Falls on discounted stock offering ** Vislink Technologies Inc VISL.O: down 9.5% BUZZ-Plunges on stock and warrant offering ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 2.3% BUZZ-Overhangs are likely to persist- Pivotal ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-Uber steady as $250 mln block trade shopped ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc AIM.N: up 22.7% BUZZ-Surges after filing patent application for use of drug against coronavirus ** Marker Therapeutics MRKR.O: up 12.3% BUZZ-Jumps as FDA eases clinical hold on cancer therapy trial ** Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.O: down 15.5% BUZZ-"Recessionary demand" in international markets hurts results ** On Deck Capital ONDK.N: down 5.7% BUZZ-Drops on Q4 results miss, disappointing 2020 forecast ** YayYo Inc YAYO.O: down 67.2%

BUZZ-Poised to hit record low on delisting plan ** Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc XERS.O: down 22.6%

BUZZ-Falls on stock offering ** Diebold Nixdorf Inc DBD.N: down 22.3%

BUZZ-Slides on underwhelming earnings, outlook ** Brighthouse Financial Inc BHF.O: up 12.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q4 profit beat, $500 mln buyback ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: down 13.9%

BUZZ-Falls on discounted public offering ** II-VI Inc IIVI.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Rises on revenue beat; Cowen lifts PT ** DaVita Inc DVA.N: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Gains on solid Q4, upbeat 2020 forecast ** Ardmore Shipping Corp ASC.N: up 15.8%

BUZZ-Rises after swinging to quarterly profit ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 1.4% ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 1.8% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Oil companies rise as new coronavirus cases dip in China ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Climbs on 2020 capex cut, higher Q4 output forecastUSN ** Burlington Stores Inc BURL.N: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Hits record high as it now expects Q4 profit above forecast ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-An outperformer vs broader sector & large-cap peers - Capital One ** Luminex Corp LMNX.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Jefferies sees improved 2020 core revenue growth on new product launches ** American Tower Corp AMT.N: up 3.5% ** Crown Castle International Corp CCI.N: up 5.2% ** SBA Communications Corp SBAC.O: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Cell-tower stocks climb to fresh highs on Sprint/T-Mobile deal approval ** Tegna Inc TGNA.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Falls on lower Q4 profit, charges ** Core-Mark Holding Co Inc CORE.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Rises after Jefferies upgrades to "buy" ** AZZ Inc AZZ.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises on divestiture of Nuclear Logistics unit ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 0.5%

BUZZ-Shares slip as planemaker fails to bag any order in January ** Leap Therapeutics Inc LPTX.O: up 10.9%

BUZZ-Baird starts with 'buy' on Leap Therapeutics, has 'nascent optimism' in lead cancer drug

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.32%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.07%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.32%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.05%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.64%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.42%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.50%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.22%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.10%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.28%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.46%

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

