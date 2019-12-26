BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Microbot Medical, Qiagen, Hexo Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures were near record highs on Thursday on optimism that an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed soon, easing a dispute that has rattled global markets for the past 17 months. .N

At 7:46 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.11% at 28,538. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.14% at 3,230.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.11% at 8,738.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Overseas Shipholding Group Inc <OSG>, up 15.6% ** Pacific Coast Oil Trust <ROYT.N>, up 13.5% ** Permian Basin Royalty Trust <PBT>, up 5.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Qiagen N V <QGEN.N>, down 27.9% ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.K>, down 14.3% ** Lg Display Co <LPL.N>, down 4.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Inpixon <INPX.O>, up 27.3% ** Helius Medical Technologies Inc <HSDT.O>, up 25.5% ** Newlink Genetics Corp <NLNK.O>, up 21.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc <SPPI.O>, down 33.1% ** Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc <SBPH.O>, down 30.7% ** Microbot Medical Inc <MBOT.O>, down 23.2% ** Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc SBPH.O: down 30.7% premarket BUZZ-Spring Bank Pharma: Down after co stops trial of drug for hepatitis B virus ** Microbot Medical MBOT.O: down 23.2% premarket BUZZ-Microbot Medical: Plunges on discounted stock offer to raise funds for robot development ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc SPPI.O: down 33.1% premarket BUZZ-Spectrum Pharma plunges after cancer drug fails mid-stage trial

