BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Spotify, Tiffany, PG&E, AT&T, IVERIC bio, Microsoft

Technology stocks pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index to an all-time high and the Nasdaq close to its record level, as a possible U.S.-China trade deal and rising bets on a third rate cut by the Federal Reserve fueled optimism. .N

At 11:49 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.45% at 27,079.88. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.57% at 3,039.66 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.92% at 8,318.81. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N, up 31.9% ** Illumina Inc ILMN.OQ, up 5% ** AT&T Inc T.N, up 4.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Prologis Inc PLD.N, down 4.5% ** Loews Corp L.N, down 3.6% ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N, down 2.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cohen & Co Inc COHN.N, up 40.1% ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N, up 31.9% ** Fitbit Inc FIT.N, up 18.6% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** PG&E Corp PCG.N, down 13.4% ** Avx Corp AVX.N, down 10.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Datasea Inc DTSS.O, up 36.3% ** Xunlei Ltd XNET.O, up 31.7% ** Comscore Inc SCOR.O, up 19% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd AIH.O, down 17.2% ** Merus NV MRUS.O, down 14.4% ** Trans World Entertainment Corp TWMC.O, down 12.8% ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: up 31.9% BUZZ-Tiffany surges on French luxury group LVMH's bid ** Nio Inc designs NIO.N: down 3.3% BUZZ-Tesla rival Nio slides after CFO steps down ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 2.4% BUZZ-The Force is with Microsoft: Shares up on winning JEDI contract ** Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N: up 14.2% BUZZ-Spotify: Gains on surprise Q3 profit, higher paid subscribers ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 13.4% BUZZ-PG&E suggests it could take more than 48 hrs to restore power; shares tank ** Charter Communications Inc CHTR.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Street View: Charter Communications' broadband engine well tuned ** AT&T Inc T.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-AT&T: Up on plans to sell assets next year and add new directors ** IVERIC bio Inc ISEE.O: up 85.9% BUZZ-IVERIC bio Inc: Shares double as eye disease drug meets main goal of mid-stage study ** Aptinyx Inc APTX.O: up 1.9% BUZZ-Aptinyx: Rises after co's study picked for medical meeting presentation ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N: down 2.7% BUZZ-Cabot Oil & Gas: Susquehanna moves to sidelines citing lower capital efficiency ** Cooper Tire & Rubber Co CTB.N: up 3.6% BUZZ-Cooper Tire: Jumps on Q3 profit beat ** TG Therapeutics Inc TGTX.O: up 11.5% BUZZ-TG Therapeutics Inc: Jumps on positive data from cancer trial ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 8.0% BUZZ-Roku jumps as BofA-ML starts with "buy" on benefits from rising competition ** Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Restaurant Brands: Falls as Tim Hortons disappoints

** Prologis Inc PLD.N: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Prologis Inc: Slips on $12.6 bln deal with warehouse rival Liberty ** Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc DO.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Diamond Offshore Drilling: Slips on forecast of flat Q4 contract-drilling revenue ** Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc DCPH.O: up 10.6% ** Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC.O: down 6.2%

BUZZ-Deciphera jumps on possible delay in approval for rival Blueprint Medicines cancer drug ** Guardion Health Sciences Inc GHSI.O: down 32.4%

BUZZ-Guardion Health Sciences slumps after pricing $8.4 mln stock offering ** AVX Corp AVX.N: down 10.3%

BUZZ-AVX Corp: Tumbles on Q2 miss

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.20%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.29%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.24%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.17%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.61%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.88%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.40%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.10%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.17%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.87%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.56%

