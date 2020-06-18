BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Spotify, First Solar, JanOne, Designer Brands

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Dow were largely unchanged on Thursday as investors stayed on the sidelines amid an uptick in coronavirus infections in parts of the United States and an elevated level of weekly jobless claims. .N

At 11:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.11% at 26,091.52. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.04% at 3,114.62 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.31% at 9,941.389. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Dish Network Corp DISH.OQ, up 6.9% ** Waters Corp WAT.N, up 5.4% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N, up 4.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Kroger Co KR.N, down 5.7% ** Biogen Inc BIIB.OQ, down 5.4% ** Alliance Data Systems Corp ADS.N, down 4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nuvrra Environmental Solutions NES.N, up 52.4% ** Ntn Buzztime NTN.N, up 30.3% ** Bbx Capital Corp BBX.N, up 21.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** American Shared Hospital Services AMS.N, down 24.5% ** China Rapid Finance XRF.N, down 15.2% ** Team Inc TISI.N, down 14.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Verifyme Inc VRME.O, up 3,104% ** Urban One Inc UONE.O, up 119.3% ** Aethlon Medical Inc AEMD.O, up 104.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Arts Way Manufacturing ARTW.O, down 32.5 % ** Highway Holding HIHO.O, down 24.9 % ** Atlantic American Corp AAME.O, down 23.1 % ** ABM Industries ABM.N: up 16.1%

BUZZ-Gains as Q2 profit beats ** Orion Group Holdings ORN.N: up 14.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on $17 mln dredging contracts ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Drops on downbeat forecast, dismal Q2 results ** Rexahn Pharmaceuticals REXN.O: up 11.1%

BUZZ-Surges on merger agreement with Ocuphire ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 80.7%

BUZZ-Surges as subsidiary gets repeat order for mushroom supply ** U.S. Steel X.N: down 10.8%

BUZZ-Slides on $429 mln equity raise ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Chevron, Total most likely to enter deals during this downturn- Cowen ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP.O: up 6.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on expanding COVID-19 vaccine collaboration ** Adamas Pharmaceuticals ADMS.O: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Down on stopping development of multiple sclerosis drug ** Quicklogic Corp QUIK.O: down 18.6%

BUZZ-Slumps on lowered Q2 revenue forecast ** IDEAYA Biosciences Inc IDYA.O: down 20.3%

BUZZ-Falls on $100 mln stock offer ** Fox Factory FOXF.O: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Falls after co prices upsized stock offering ** Francesca's Holdings FRAN.O: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Drops as Q1 sales halve on pandemic-driven closures ** Globus Maritime GLBS.O: down 40.6%

BUZZ-Drops on pricing upsized offering at discount ** Leap Therapeutics LPTX.O: down 15.9%

BUZZ-Drops on $45 mln stock deal ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Jefferies hikes PT to second highest on Street ** Spotify SPOT.N: up 10.5%

BUZZ-Hits record high on DC Comics podcast deal ** Catalyst Biosciences CBIO.O: down 12.7%

BUZZ-Falls on $30 mln equity raise ** Biogen BIIB.O: down 5.4%

BUZZ-Slides after losing patent ruling for multiple sclerosis drug ** Athene Holding ATH.N: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Gains on $500 mln minority stake buy in insurer Jackson ** Hertz Global Holdings HTZ.N: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Falls a day after it suspends share sale ** Designer Brands DBI.N: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Drops on wider-than-expected loss due to store closures ** Amedisys AMED.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Benchmark upgrades on likely higher 2021 EBITDA ** First Solar FSLR.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Gains on 15-yr power purchase deal with Dow ** Iveric bio ISEE.O: up 23.9%

BUZZ-Jumps after big equity offering upsize ** 1-800-Flowers.Com FLWS.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Up on full-year outlook raise ** Paylocity Holding PCTY.O: up 7.3%

BUZZ-RBC raises rating, hikes PT to Street high

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.34%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.10%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.15%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.38%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.16%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.22%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.04%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.36%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.46%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.31%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.63%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

