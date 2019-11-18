US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Splunk, Nio, Qiagen

U.S. stock index futures pointed to another session of gains on Monday, as a report out of China added to optimism over a trade deal and the country's central bank indicated willingness to step in to prop up a slowing economy. .N

At 17:50 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.29% at 28,033. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.20% at 3,124.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.28% at 8,342. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Stoneridge Inc SRI.N, up 13.0% ** Puxin Ltd NEW.N, up 10.3% ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N, up 9.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Qudian Inc QD.N, down 6.7% ** Enel Chile SA ENIC.N, down 4.8% ** Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N, down 4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Karuna Therapeutics Inc KRTX.O, up 75.3% ** Caladrius Biosciences Inc CLBS.O, up 29.2% ** ChemoCentryx Inc CCXI.O, up 24.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp PHIO.O, down 36.9% ** My Size Inc MYSZ.O, down 17.4% ** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc VTGN.O, down 15.5% ** CenterPoint Energy Inc CNP.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on disappointing Houston rate outcome ** Qiagen NV QGEN.N: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Shares in good health after company explores sale ** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Morgan Stanley upgrades to 'overweight' ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Tesla rival Nio gains on new CFO appointment

