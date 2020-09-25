Companies
JE

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Splunk Inc, VF Corp, Sunworks Inc, Rite Aid Corp

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and the Dow were to set to open lower on Friday, extending their longest losing spree in a year as fears about the outlook for the economy in a future still dominated by the coronavirus weighed on investor sentiment. .N

At 9:01 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.40% at 26,609. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.26% at 3,229.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.14% at 10,906.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Just Energy Group Inc <JE.N>, up 21.4% ** Colony Capitl Inc <CLNY.N>, up 15.0% ** Permianville Roylty Trust <PVL.N>, up 12.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Capitl One Financial Corp <COF.N>, down 19.1% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 7.7% ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, down 6.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** CBAK Energy Technology Inc <CBAT.O>, up 183.7% ** SG Blocks Inc <SGBX.O>, up 105.3% ** Standard AVB Financial Corp <STND.O>, up 72.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** SPI Energy Co Ltd <SPI.O>, down 28% ** GeoVax Labs Inc <GOVX.O>, down 25.5% ** Polar Power Inc <POLA.O>, down 22.8% ** Ibex Ltd IBEX.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue beat

** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON.O: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as FDA approves conjunctivitis treatment

** General Mills Inc GIS.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises after CS upgrades to 'outperform'

** Standard AVB Financial Corp STND.O: up 72.2% premarket BUZZ-Soars on Dollar Mutual's buyout offer

** Brickell Biotech Inc BBI.O: up 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Up after excess sweat therapy receives Japan's approval

** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Brokerages cut PT on new FY21 guidance

** Endo International PLC ENDP.O: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges on COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing deal with Novavax

** Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR.O: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-JPM raises PT on growth in sports betting, online gaming

** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Baird assumes coverage with "outperform" on sales, cloud growth

** VF Corp VFC.N: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Susquehanna raises PT on improved recovery expectations

** Accenture PLC ACN.N: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Poised for resurgence despite disappointing outlook

** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on launch of late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial in UK

** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Bounces off record low as Citi upgrades to 'neutral'

** Sunworks Inc SUNW.O: down 22.4% premarket BUZZ-Dims on Nasdaq delisting notice

** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Down after pricing equity offering

** Colony Capital Inc CLNY.N: up 15.0% premarket BUZZ-Up on $2.8 bln deal to sell hospitality portfolios to Highgate

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Up after Europe regulator says 737 MAX ban could lift in November

** TAT Technologies Ltd TATT.O: up 46.8% premarket BUZZ-Soars on maintenance agreement with Honeywell

** SG Blocks Inc SGBX.O: up 105.3% premarket BUZZ-Soars on testing centers' proposal for Los Angeles airport

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JE CLNY PVL COF BORR SOL CBAT SGBX STND SPI GOVX POLA IBEX ETON GIS BBI RAD ENDP CZR SPLK VFC ACN NVAX COTY SUNW PENN BA TATT LRCX KLAC JBL COST FLR SPX

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular