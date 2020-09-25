BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Splunk Inc, VF Corp, Sunworks Inc, Rite Aid Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and the Dow were to set to open lower on Friday, extending their longest losing spree in a year as fears about the outlook for the economy in a future still dominated by the coronavirus weighed on investor sentiment. .N

At 9:01 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.40% at 26,609. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.26% at 3,229.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.14% at 10,906.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Just Energy Group Inc <JE.N>, up 21.4% ** Colony Capitl Inc <CLNY.N>, up 15.0% ** Permianville Roylty Trust <PVL.N>, up 12.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Capitl One Financial Corp <COF.N>, down 19.1% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 7.7% ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, down 6.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** CBAK Energy Technology Inc <CBAT.O>, up 183.7% ** SG Blocks Inc <SGBX.O>, up 105.3% ** Standard AVB Financial Corp <STND.O>, up 72.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** SPI Energy Co Ltd <SPI.O>, down 28% ** GeoVax Labs Inc <GOVX.O>, down 25.5% ** Polar Power Inc <POLA.O>, down 22.8% ** Ibex Ltd IBEX.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue beat

** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON.O: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as FDA approves conjunctivitis treatment

** General Mills Inc GIS.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises after CS upgrades to 'outperform'

** Standard AVB Financial Corp STND.O: up 72.2% premarket BUZZ-Soars on Dollar Mutual's buyout offer

** Brickell Biotech Inc BBI.O: up 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Up after excess sweat therapy receives Japan's approval

** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Brokerages cut PT on new FY21 guidance

** Endo International PLC ENDP.O: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges on COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing deal with Novavax

** Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR.O: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-JPM raises PT on growth in sports betting, online gaming

** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Baird assumes coverage with "outperform" on sales, cloud growth

** VF Corp VFC.N: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Susquehanna raises PT on improved recovery expectations

** Accenture PLC ACN.N: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Poised for resurgence despite disappointing outlook

** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on launch of late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial in UK

** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Bounces off record low as Citi upgrades to 'neutral'

** Sunworks Inc SUNW.O: down 22.4% premarket BUZZ-Dims on Nasdaq delisting notice

** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Down after pricing equity offering

** Colony Capital Inc CLNY.N: up 15.0% premarket BUZZ-Up on $2.8 bln deal to sell hospitality portfolios to Highgate

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Up after Europe regulator says 737 MAX ban could lift in November

** TAT Technologies Ltd TATT.O: up 46.8% premarket BUZZ-Soars on maintenance agreement with Honeywell

** SG Blocks Inc SGBX.O: up 105.3% premarket BUZZ-Soars on testing centers' proposal for Los Angeles airport

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.