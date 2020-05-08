BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Spirit Airlines, Roku, Disney, Uber

Commodities
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures jumped about 1% on Friday as signs of an easing in U.S.-China friction boosted sentiment ahead of a closely watched jobs report that is likely to show the steepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression. .N

At 8:16 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.81% at 24,037. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.85% at 2,904.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.81% at 9,181.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N, up 26.7% ** Colony Credit Real Estate Inc CLNC.N, up 25.4% ** Ocwen Financial Corp OCN.N, up 25.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc MITT.N, down 38.7% ** Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc DFIN.N, down 22.2% ** Cloudflare Inc NET.N, down 12.6% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Fuel Tech Inc FTEK.O, up 89.6% ** Everspin Technologies Inc MRAM.O, up 37.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Microvision Inc MVIS.O, down 26.3% ** Nanthealth Inc NH.O, down 24% ** Mammoth Energy Services Inc TUSK.O, down 14.8% ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 5.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Uber set to speed past rivals as lockdowns ease ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: up 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q4 beat, raised outlook ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 8.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls on declining advertising sales ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: up 23.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod for mid-stage COVID-19 treatment study ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 11.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on lower-than-expected Q1 loss, revenue beat ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as tickets for Shanghai park sell out like hot cakes ** Diamond S Shipping Inc DSSI.N: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as improved tanker market drives Q1 profit ** RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL.O: up 10.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA approval for COVID-19 drug study ** Fortress Biotech Inc FBIO.O: up 16.3% premarket BUZZ-Fortress Biotech surges; co's potential platform being explored as COVID-19 treatment ** Fluor Corp FLR.N: down 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls after being subpoenaed by U.S. DOJ

