BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Spero Therapeutics, ExxonMobil Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co

The Nasdaq tumbled more than 3% at the open on Tuesday as investors sold off shares of Tesla and other tech heavyweights, while simmering U.S.-China tensions and concerns over a rocky economic rebound also weighed on sentiment. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.35% at 27,754.82. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.71% at 3,368.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.78% at 10,999.155. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** General Motors Co <GM.N>, up 5.6% ** H & R Block Inc <HRB.N>, up 1.1% ** Nextera Energy Inc <NEE.N>, up 1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, down 7.7% ** Applied Materials Inc <AMAT.O>, down 6.8% ** Lam Research Corp <LRCX.O>, down 6.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Manchester United Plc <MANU.N>, up 8.1% ** Cellcom Isreal Ltd CEL.N, up 7.2% ** China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd <CEA.N>, up 5.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Polymet Mining PLM.N, down 13.4% ** FLEX LNG Ltd <FLNG.N>, down 9.1% ** Callon Petroleum Co <CPE.N>, down 8.0% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Albireo Pharma <ALBO.O>, up 65.3% ** Nikola Corporation <NKLA.O>, up 24.8% ** MICT Inc <MICT.O>, up 10% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc <CRBP.O>, down 74.9% ** Innate Pharma SA <IPHA.O>, down 22.5% ** ACM Research Inc <ACMR.O>, down 17.6% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 14.4%

BUZZ-Plunges on being left out of the S&P 500 ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Rises on deal to open production facility near Shanghai ** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Rises as JPM upgrades, sees strong 2021 ** Albireo Pharma Inc ALBO.O: up 65.3%

BUZZ-Soars as liver disease treatment meets main goal in late-stage study ** Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc CRBP.O: down 74.9%

BUZZ-Crashes after lead drug fails late-stage study ** InspireMD Inc NSPR.A: up 33.9%

BUZZ-Soars on U.S FDA nod for study on heart disease device ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Takes 11% stake in Nikola; partnership sends shares soaring ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises as DB upgrades, sets Street-high PT ** Peloton Interactive PTON.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Rises as co expands portfolio, cuts pricing ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 3.5%

BUZZ-GS still bearish, urges investors to follow the numbers ** CureVac BV CVAC.O: down 6.7%

BUZZ-Drops as IPO banks start coverage at "neutral" after stock's big gains ** Spero Therapeutics Inc SPRO.O: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from late-stage trial of UTI drug ** ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N: down 2.7% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Oil & gas stocks fall as crude prices slide on demand worries ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 2.0% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.5%

BUZZ-U.S. bank stocks fall as risk sentiment dampens

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.06%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.85%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.59%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.84%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.47%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.68%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.12%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.70%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.50%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.20%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.08%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

