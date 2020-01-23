BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Southwest Airlines, Beyond Meat, General Electric, PG&E

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Thursday on rising worries over the coronavirus outbreak in China that prompted a lockdown of two cities in the country, with a mixed bag of results adding to the dour sentiment. .N

At 7:46 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.19% at 29,086. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.10% at 3,316.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.03% at 9,198.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Marinemax Inc <HZO.N>, up 30.1% ** STMicroelectronics N.V.<STM.N>, up 7.2% ** Fastly Inc <FSLY.N>, up 5.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Costamare Inc <CMRE.N>, down 7% ** Superior Industries International Inc <SUP.N>, down 6.4% ** Frontline Ltd <FRO.N>, down 5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Co-Diagnostics Inc <CODX.O>, up 178.8% ** Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc <INNT.O>, up 58.3% ** Atlas Financial Holdings Inc <AFH.O>, up 37.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc <TTPH.O>, down 26% ** Toughbuilt Industries Inc <TBLT.O>, down 21.2% ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp <AGTC.O>, down 19.3% ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Pares losses as MAX production to resume before mid-year ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Down on report of falling Impossible Whopper sales at Burger King ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ-FAA to investigate flight approval issue BUZZ-Southwest Airlines: Lower as 737 MAX costs weigh on quarterly results ** Paycom Software Inc PAYC.N: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at new high after co to join S&P 500 ** Trillium Therapeutics Inc TRIL.O: down 8.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls on offering of shares, preferred shares ** Atlas Financial Holdings Inc AFH.O: up 37.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on plan to sell Gateway Insurance ** Abbott Laboratories Inc ABT.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: 2020 to be 'top-tier growth' year for Abbott ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Morgan Stanley upgrades to "overweight", sees M&A potential for aviation unit ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises after co strikes deal with creditors group ** Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Texas Instruments in early stage of cyclical recovery ** Teradyne Inc TER.O: up 9.6% premarket BUZZ-Set for biggest one-day gain in 6 months on solid forecast ** SLM Corp SLM.O: up 22.1% premarket BUZZ-Sallie Mae surges on profit beat, upbeat 2020 outlook ** Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp ACRE.N: down 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Drops on equity raise ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains after Barclays upgrades to 'overweight' ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-PayPal gains on partnership to expand digital payments

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7786;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.