BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Southern Co, Apple, American Express, Zoom Video, U.S. banks

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as more states looked set to lift coronavirus-induced curbs, and investors awaited earnings reports from marquee companies including Apple and Microsoft due this week. .N

At 9:02 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.97% at 23,888. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.00% at 2,857.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.21% at 8,875. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Superior Energy Services Inc <SPN.N>, up 34.9% ** Now Inc <DNOW.N>, up 19.6% ** Nordic American Tankers Ltd <NAT.N>, up 16.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc DO.N, down 61.1% ** CNX Midstream Partners LP <CNXM.N>, down 31.5% ** Denbury Resources Inc <DNR.N>, down 25.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Naked Brand Group Ltd <NAKD.O>, up 112.3% ** Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc <DFFN.O>, up 56.5% ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc <AXSM.O>, up 0.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** CUI Global Inc <CUI.O>, down 38.8% ** Emmis Communications Corp <EMMS.O>, down 29.7% ** Verastem Inc <VSTM.O>, down 24.9% ** Southern Co SO.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Southern Co: CS sees Q1 profit miss due to load reduction ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Apple: Cowen & Co sees fall in Q2 iPhone unit sales, no Q3 outlook ** Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc DO.N: down 61.1% premarket BUZZ-Plunges after filing for bankruptcy protection ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Gears for another day of gains after record week ** American Express Co AXP.N: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Depressed customer activity to be near-term headwind for AmEx ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM.O: up 45.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges on upbeat late-stage data from Alzheimer's drug ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Focus on full-year outlook post strong Q1 pre-announcement- Cowen ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: up 1.4% premarket ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Home Depot, Lowe's sales to take hit from slump in housing market- Telsey ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: down 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Verizon remains calm amid COVID-19, but with limited upside ** RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL.O: up 11.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as cancer drug shows promise against COVID-19 ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Boeing scrapping Embraer deal will help conserve cash - Vertical Research ** Check Point Software Technologies Ltd CHKP.O: up 5.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises as increased work-from-home drives topline beat ** CTI BioPharma Corp CTIC.O: up 24.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges after starting late-stage trial on severe COVID-19 patients ** Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc AVDL.O: up 33.3% premarket BUZZ-Up after sleep disorder drug meets main goals in late-stage study ** Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT.O: up 10.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges on positive preclinical data from COVID-19 vaccine ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Continues to slip as Facebook takes aim ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 1.9% premarket ** JPMorgan Chase and Co JPM.N: up 2.1% premarket ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 2.9% premarket ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 2.3% premarket ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 2.4% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-U.S. big banks rise on higher treasury yields ** General Motors Corp GM.N: down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Dips after suspending dividend and share buybacks ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Two brokerages upgrade on revised operating plan ** Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N: down 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Farfetch falls on $300 convertible debt offering ** Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc DFFN.O: up 56.5% premarket BUZZ-Up on FDA application to treat respiratory syndrome in COVID-19 patients

(Compiled by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

