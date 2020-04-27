BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Southern Co, Apple, American Express, Boeing

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as more states looked set to lift coronavirus-induced curbs, with investors also turning to quarterly earnings reports from marquee companies including Apple and Microsoft later this week. .N

At 8:14 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.95% at 23,882. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.95% at 2,856.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.24% at 8,877.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** NOW Inc <DNOW.N>, up 27.3% ** Par Pacific Holdings Inc <PARR.N>, up 21.8% ** Hess Midstream Operations LP <HESM.N>, up 20.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc <DO.N>, down 61.1% ** CNX Midstream Partners LP <CNXM.N>, down 32.7% ** Denbury Resources Inc <DNR.N>, down 19.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Naked Brand Group Ltd <NAKD.O>, up 139.1% ** Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc <DFFN.O>, up 72.8% ** Martin Midstream Partners LP <MMLP.O>, up 62.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** CUI Global Inc <CUI.O>, down 38.8% ** Verastem Inc <VSTM.O>, down 35.8% ** Emmis Communications Corp <EMMS.O>, down 31.3% ** Southern Co SO.N: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Southern Co: CS sees Q1 profit miss due to load reduction ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Apple: Cowen & Co sees fall in Q2 iPhone unit sales, no Q3 outlook ** Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc DO.N: down 61.1% premarket BUZZ-Plunges after filing for bankruptcy protection ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Gears for another day of gains after record week ** American Express Co AXP.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Depressed customer activity to be near-term headwind for AmEx ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM.O: up 52.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges on upbeat late-stage data from Alzheimer's drug ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Focus on full-year outlook post strong Q1 pre-announcement- Cowen ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: up 1.9% premarket ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Home Depot, Lowe's sales to take hit from slump in housing market- Telsey ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Verizon remains calm amid COVID-19, but with limited upside ** RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL.O: up 14.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as cancer drug shows promise against COVID-19 ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Boeing scrapping Embraer deal will help conserve cash - Vertical Research ** Check Point Software Technologies Ltd CHKP.O: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises as increased work-from-home drives topline beat

(Compiled by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

