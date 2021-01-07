BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sos Ltd, Concord Medical, pot and solar stocks

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Thursday as expectations of more pandemic aid under a Democrat-controlled U.S. Congress lifted the mood ahead of jobs data, which is expected to show a rise in weekly claims..N

At 7:25 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.29% at 30,810. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.41% at 3,756, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.74% at 12,709.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Sos Ltd <SOS.N>, up 70.3% ** Jianpu Technology Inc <JT.N>, up 15.4% ** Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc <MLP>, up 14.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd <CCM.N>, down 11.8% ** Covanta Holding Corp <CVA.N>, down 8.3% ** China Unicom (Hong Kong)Ltd <CHU>, down 8.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Future Fintech Group Inc <FTFT.O>, up 36.9% ** Xunlei Ltd <XNET.O>, up 30.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Addex Therapeutics Ltd <ADXN.O>, down 23.5% ** XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd <XTLB.O>, down 21.3% ** Urban One Inc <UONE.O>, down 17.6% ** SPAR Group Ltd SGRP.O: up 14.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on share repurchase program ** CureVac NV CVAC.O: up 16.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on alliance with Bayer for COVID-19 vaccine ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Tesla set for record open on rating upgrade, Fitch optimism on China demand ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 14.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on joint venture to finance Europe solar projects ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 24.2% premarket BUZZ-Soars on SK Group's $1.5 bln investment plans ** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: up 5.9% premarket ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.O: up 4.4% premarket ** Aphria Inc APHA.O: up 6.0% premarket ** Cronos Group CRON.O: up 5.4% premarket ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: up 7.0% premarket ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: up 9.2% premarket ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 12.4% premarket BUZZ-Pot stocks on a high as Democrats take Senate control ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Cowen raises PT ahead of Q4 earnings ** Solaredge Technologies Inc SEDG.O: up 2.8% premarket ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: up 4.6% premarket ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: up 3.8% premarket ** Enphase Energy Inc ENPH.O: up 3.0% premarket ** Sunrun Inc RUN.O: up 3.1% premarket ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 5.8% premarket

** NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N: up 0.9% premarket ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 14.0% premarket BUZZ-Solar cos gain as Democrats take control of U.S. Senate

