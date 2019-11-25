BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sorrento Therapeutics, Lyft, General Electric, CymaBay

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes hit fresh record highs on Monday as a report that the United States and China were nearing a trade truce sparked a rally in Apple and semiconductor stocks, with sentiment also buoyed by a raft of blockbuster deals. .N

At 13:28 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.51% at 28,018.35. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.63% at 3,129.99 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.19% at 8,621.431. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Tiffany & Co <TIF.N>, up 6.3% ** Incyte Corp <INCY.O>, up 5.6% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 5.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** The J. M. Smucker Co <SJM.N>, down 2.8% ** Comcast Corp <CMCSA.O>, down 2.6% ** Dish Network <DISH.O>, down 2.2% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Globalscape Inc <GSB.N>, up 13.5% ** Chico's FAS Inc <CHS.N>, up 12% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** BlueLinx Holdings Inc <BXC.N>, down 24.4% ** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd <KL.N>, down 15.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc <SRNE.O>, up 93.1% ** Janone Inc <JAN.O>, up 84.3% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc <PECK.O>, up 34.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co <LJPC.O>, down 52.6% ** Dish Network <DISH.O>, down 21.3% ** Kazia Therapeutics Limited <KZIA.O>, down 18.9% ** The Medicines Co MDCO.O: up 22.4% BUZZ-'Mission accomplished': Shares surge on Novartis' takeover

BUZZ-Street View: Bullish on gene silencing as Novartis to buy Medicines Co

** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.O: down 1.5% BUZZ-Slides after losing London operating license ** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc AQST.O: up 15.9% BUZZ-Surges on FDA approval of neurological disorder treatment ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: up 6.3% BUZZ- Gains after agreeing to LVMH's higher offer ** TD Ameritrade AMTD.O: up 6.9% BUZZ-TD Ameritrade rises as bigger rival Charles Schwab to buy it in $26 bln deal ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.3% BUZZ-Rises after Musk indicates in tweet that Cybertruck gets 200,000 orders

** OPKO Health OPK.O: up 2.2% BUZZ-Rises after Piper Jaffray initiates coverage with 'overweight'

** Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE.O: up 93.1% BUZZ-Jumps on rejecting all-cash buyout proposal

** Niu Technologies NIU.O: up 0.7% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue, profit beat

** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.N: down 15.9% BUZZ-Falls on offer to acquire Detour Gold

** Nvidia Corporation NVDA.O: up 4.4% BUZZ-Gains as MS upgrades on improving gaming, datacenter growth prospects ** CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY.O: down 76.1% BUZZ-Plunges on discontinuing liver disease drug trials, brings down Genfit ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp ADMP.O: down 51.7% BUZZ-Slumps after FDA declines to approve opioid overdose therapy ** eBay Inc EBAY.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises as co to sell ticketing unit StubHub for $4.05 bln ** La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co LJPC.O: down 52.6%

BUZZ-Falls as iron overload treatment fails study, CEO leaves ** CytoSorbents Corp CTSO.O: down 9.4%

BUZZ-Sinks on pausing patient enrollment in trial ** PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Rises on priority review for gene disorder drug ** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Novartis deal with Medicines Co positive for Alnylam ** Enochian Biosciences Inc ENOB.O: up 13.1%

BUZZ-Up on deal for exclusive rights to hepatitis B treatment ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-General Electric names new CFO, shares climb ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Soars on priority review of fibrosis drug, rival CymaBay's clinical setback ** Zscaler Inc ZS.O: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Rises after BofA-ML upgrades to 'buy' ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Shines on sale of project rights in Poland ** JanOne Inc JAN.O: up 84.3%

BUZZ-Soars on acquiring license for artery disease treatment ** RAPT Therapeutics Inc RAPT.O: up 29.8%

BUZZ-Soars as IPO banks start coverage, biotechs surge again ** LYFT Inc LYFT.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Hits two-month high after analyst recommends buying ** Brainsway Ltd BWAY.O: up 10.9%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q3 revenue

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.25%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.83%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.03%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.02%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.51%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.84%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.75%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.20%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.43%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.08%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.42%

