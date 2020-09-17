US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sorrento Therapeutics Inc, Forterra Inc, Carnival Corp, Newmont Corp

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock futures fell on Thursday as investors braced for data likely to show persistently high levels of weekly jobless claims, adding to concerns about an economic rebound a day after the Federal Reserve issued an underwhelming stimulus plan. .N

At 6:42 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.85% at 27,815. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.02% at 3,355, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.07% at 11,148.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp <SBE.N>, up 11.9% ** Knoll Inc <KNL.N>, up 9.5% ** Churchill Capital Corp III <CCXX.N>, up 7.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Just Energy Group Inc <JE.N>, down 96% ** Permianville Royalty Trust <PVL.N>, down 8.8% ** Kimco Realty Corp <KIM.N>, down 7.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Us Well Services Inc <USWS.O>, up 30.7% ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc <SRNE.O>, up 30.3% ** Gevo Inc <GEVO.O>, up 16.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Strongbridge Biopharma Plc <SBBP.O>, down 17.9% ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc <PLAY.O>, down 14% ** Xenetic Biosciences Inc <XBIO.O>, down 12.3% ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 30.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as FDA clears study of antibody candidate in COVID-19 patients ** Forterra Inc FRTA.O: down 5.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls as top shareholder sells stock at discount ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: down 1.0% premarket ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Gold miners fall on U.S. Fed's upbeat economic view ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Drops as British cruise brand extends cancellations until 2021

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

