BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sorrento Therapeutics, GrubHub, Concho Resources

U.S. stock futures extended declines on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve's economic forecast confirmed that the pain from the coronavirus outbreak will be felt for years, with investors also nervous about a second wave of infections. .N

At 6:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.88% at 26,453. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.51% at 3,138, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.13% at 9,973. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Jupai Holdings Ltd <JP>, up 17.6% ** Tailored Brands <TLRD.K>, up 11.3% ** Endeavour Silver corp <EXK>, up 9.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Hertz Global Holding <HTZ>, down 18.3% ** Denbury Resources Inc <DNR>, down 17.3% ** Gol Linhas Aereas Intelegentes SA <GOL>, down 16.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd <MTSL.O>, up 130.8% ** Wah Fu Education Group Ltd <WAFU.O>, up 66.7% ** Jiayin Group Inc <JFIN.O>, up 31.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Genius Brands International Inc <GNUS.O>, down 27.1% ** Mustang Bio Inc <MBIO.O>, down 26.1% ** Immuron Ltd <IMRN.O>, down 24.1% ** Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE.O: up 17.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on emergency use application for COVID-19 test ** GrubHub Inc GRUB.N: up 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as investors munch on Just Eat Takeaway's $7.3 bln offer ** Concho Resources CXO.N: down 3.0% premarket ** EOG Resources EOG.N: down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Concho, EOG Resources among KeyBanc's top E&P picks

