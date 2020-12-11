BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sonoma Pharma, Walt Disney, NantHealth, Sellas Life Sciences

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Friday, heading for weekly losses as doubts over more economic stimulus dented sentiment, while data showing improved consumer sentiment kept losses in check..N

At 10:56 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.28% at 29,914.44. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.43% at 3,652.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.38% at 12,359.243. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Walt Disney Co <DIS.N>, up 12.3% ** Equifax Inc <EFX.N>, up 2.9% ** United Parcel Service Inc <UPS.N>, up 1.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Qualcomm Inc <QCOM.O>, down 6.6% ** ABIOMED Inc <ABMD.O>, down 4% ** American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O>, down 3.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp <TPGY.N>, up 111.1% ** 22nd Century Group Inc <XXII.N>, up 17% ** Walt Disney Co <DIS.N>, up 12.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Seritage Growth Properties <SRG.N>, down 12.8% ** inTEST Corp <INTT.N>, down 10.5% ** Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc <RYAM.N>, down 9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc <SNOA.O>, up 116.5% ** NantHealth Inc <NH.O>, up 115.7% ** vTv Therapeutics Inc <VTVT.O>, up 60% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc <SLS.O>, down 32.7 % ** Nabriva Therapeutics plc <NBRV.O>, down 29.5 % ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 12.3%

BUZZ-Surges on upbeat streaming subscribers target, ramps up Disney+ ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Falls as Jefferies cuts rating to 'hold'

** Nabriva Therapeutics PLC NBRV.O: down 29.5%

BUZZ-Falls on pricing 6 mln share offering ** vTv Therapeutics Inc VTVT.O: up 60%

BUZZ-Doubles after top shareholder increases stake ** NeoGenomics Inc NEO.O: down 0.9%

BUZZ-BTIG initiates coverage with 'buy' ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Street View: Adobe's market position to strengthen further ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Investors wait to see sustainability in demand for Orcale Cloud ** Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Costco can sustain strong e-commerce growth beyond the pandemic ** Sea Ltd SE.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Falls on $2.57 bln discounted share offering ** Qualcom QCOM.O: down 6.6%

BUZZ-Slides on report Apple developing its own cellular modem ** Forum Merger III Corp FIII.O: up 12.3%

BUZZ-Up on deal to take electric commercial vehicle maker public ** Fat Brands Inc FAT.O: up 33.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on merger deal with controlling stockholder Fog Cutter ** Option Care Health Inc OPCH.O: down 8.9%

BUZZ-Slumps as top holder cuts stake

** GigCapital3 Inc GIK.N: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Surges on $823 mln deal to take electric vehicle maker public

** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc LXRX.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on FDA fast-track tag for diabetic nerve damage treatment

** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Falls as co warns of weak enterprise demand despite upbeat outlook ** NAPCO Security Technologies Inc NSSC.O: down 14.5%

BUZZ-Plunges as CEO sells shares ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc SNOA.O: up 116.5%

BUZZ-Doubles in value on partnership for OTC products' sale

** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-AMC Entertainment says $750 mln funding needed to stay afloat, shares slip

** Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI.N: up 16.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy ** Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE.O: up 9.2%

BUZZ-EV maker Lordstown Motors jumps as GS starts with 'buy'

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.58%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.61%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.05%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.41%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.33%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.63%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.14%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.82%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.64%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.82%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.06%

