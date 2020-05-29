US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sonoma Pharma, Marinus Pharma, Party City

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

The S&P 500 and the Dow were set to open lower on Friday as investors braced for a U.S. response to China's national security law on Hong Kong, threatening to take the shine off another month of strong gains for Wall Street. .N

At 8:02 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.44% at 25,344. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.27% at 3,029.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.13% at 9,472.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Party City Holdco Inc <PRTY.N>, up 67.6% ** Valmont Industries Inc <VMI.N>, up 38.5% ** Big Lots Inc <BIG.N>, up 14.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Canopy Growth Corp <CGC.N>, down 19.9% ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 10.4% ** Cross Timbers Royalty Trust <CRT.N>, down 8.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc <SNOA.O>, up 177.3% ** Onconova Therapeutics Equity Warrants <ONTXW.O>, up 85.2% ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc <ADAP.O>, up 47.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Larimar Therapeutics Inc <LRMR.O>, down 66.2% ** ARCA Biopharma Inc <ABIO.O>, down 28.9% ** Arvinas Inc <ARVN.O>, down 24.2% ** Sonoma Pharmaceutical Inc SNOA.O: up 177.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges after COVID-19 disinfectant approved in Australia ** Jaguar Health Inc JAGX.O: up 32.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on approval to test diarrhea drug for COVID-19 ** Zscaler Inc ZS.O: up 19.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as work-from-home trends drive results beat ** Big Lots Inc BIG.N: up 14.5% premarket BUZZ-Surges on robust comparable sales, strong Q2 start ** VMware Inc VMW.N: up 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on revenue beat; brokerages raise PT ** Williams-Sonoma Inc WSM.N: up 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as results top estimates on higher online sales ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS.O: down 13.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls after pricing $40 mln stock offering ** ToughBuilt Industries Inc TBLT.O: down 19.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls after pricing stock and warrant offering ** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N: up 67.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges on transaction support agreement ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on regulatory nod for Chapter 11 reorganization plan

