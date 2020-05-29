BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sonoma Pharma, Jaguar Health, Zscaler

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock futures dropped on Friday as investors braced for President Donald Trump's response to China's national security legislation for Hong Kong, threatening to take the shine off another month of strong gains for Wall Street. .N

At 07:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.44% at 25,346. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.29% at 3,029.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.26% at 9,435.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Party City Holdco Inc <PRTY.N>, up 90.2% ** GasLog Partners LP Unit <GLOP.N>, up 14.2% ** California Resources Corp <CRC.N>, up 13.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 10.4% ** Apergy Corp <APY.N>, down 10.2% ** Albemarle Corporation <ALB.N>, down 9.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc <SNOA.O>, up 94.1% ** Jaguar Health Inc <JAGX.O>, up 18.3% ** Sesen Bio Inc <SESN.O>, up 17.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Toughbuilt Industries Inc <TBLT.O>, down 20.5% ** Arca Biopharma Inc <ABIO.O>, down 19.9% ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc <MRNS.O>, down 16.8% ** Sonoma Pharmaceutical Inc SNOA.O: up 94.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges after COVID-19 disinfectant approved in Australia ** Jaguar Health Inc JAGX.O: up 18.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on approval to test diarrhea drug for COVID-19 ** Zscaler Inc ZS.O: up 15.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as work-from-home trends drive results beat

