BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sonoma Pharma, AMC Entertainment, L Brands, Boxlight

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures ticked higher on Wednesday as investors hoped for cues of support from the Federal Reserve, while the country grappled with a spike in coronavirus cases. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.01% at 26,300. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.15% at 3,217.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.43% at 10,585.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** On Deck Capital Inc <ONDK.N>, up 50.6% ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, up 52.8% ** Civeo Corp <CVEO.N>, up 19.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** RR Donnelley & Sons Co <RRD.N>, down 7.3% ** Yeti Holdngs Inc <YETI.N>, down 6.4% ** Barclays Plc <BCS.N>, down 6.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc <SNOA.O>, up 103.1% ** Achieve Life Sciences Inc <ACHV.O>, up 60.8% ** Socket Mobile Inc <SCKT.O>, up 52.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc <ETON.O>, down 32.3% ** Boxlight Corp <BOXL.O>, down 27.4% ** Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc <SNSS.O>, down 21.4% ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Starbucks' digital initiatives to unlock further momentum ** Visa Inc V.N: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Visa's cross-border headwinds persist, travel resumption key ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc SNOA.O: up 103.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as Boeing, British Aerospace clears disinfectant for usage ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as 'theatrical window' is shortened ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 18.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected sales drop outlook ** Boxlight Corp BOXL.O: down 27.4% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles on deep-discounted stock offering

