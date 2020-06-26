Commodities
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Soliton Inc, Altimmune, Recon Technology

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's major indexes dropped on Friday as the United States set a new record for a one-day increase in coronavirus cases and bank stocks tumbled after the Federal Reserve decided to cap shareholder payouts. .N

At 11:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.09% at 25,208.57. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.69% at 3,031.7 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.53% at 9,863.582. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 28.8% ** Ebay Inc <EBAY.OQ>, up 3% ** Netapp Inc <NTAP.OQ>, up 2.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Huntington Bancshares Inc <HBAN.OQ>, down 9.6% ** Citizens Financial Group Inc <CFG.N>, down 9.1% ** Capital One Financial Corp <COF.N>, down 8.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ibio Inc <IBIO.N>, up 39.9% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 28.8% ** Big Lots Inc <BIG.N>, up 28.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** RTW Retailwinds Inc <RTW.N>, down 18.2% ** Navios Maritime Partners <NMM.N>, down 17.8% ** Nuvrra Environmental Solutions Inc <NES.N>, down 12.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Mdc Partners <MDCA.O>, up 109.1% ** Vaxart Inc <VXRT.O>, up 58.3% ** Cleveland Bio Labs <CBLI.O>, up 57.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Soliton Inc <SOLY.O>, down 30% ** Professional Diversity Network <IPDN.O>, down 28.3% ** Puhui Wealth Investment Management <PHCF.O>, down 24.1% ** Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR.O: up 36.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on FDA response for COVID-19 therapy application ** Seanergy Maritime SHIP.O: down 36.9%

BUZZ-Sinks on reverse stock split plan ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Airbus, Boeing: Recovery farther out - Bernstein cuts ** Hi-Crush HCR.N: down 52.3%

BUZZ-To file for bankruptcy, shares sink ** Facebook FB.O: down 5.4%

BUZZ-Dips after Verizon joins growing ad boycott ** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Street View: Can Nike beat virus woes? Digital push might just do it ** Zogenix ZGNX.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as FDA approves epilepsy drug ** Soliton Inc SOLY.O: down 30.0%

BUZZ-Slides on deep-discounted share offering ** MDC Partners MDCA.O: up 109.1%

BUZZ-More than doubles on proposed combination with Stagwell Media ** Big Lots BIG.N: up 28.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q2 forecast ** DBV Tech DBV.O: down 14.7%

BUZZ-Falls on possible delay in FDA review of peanut allergy patch ** Axsome Therapeutics AXSM.O: up 16.3%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA breakthrough therapy tag for Alzheimer's drug ** Apogee Enterprises APOG.O: down 7.5%

BUZZ-Falls on downbeat Q1 revenue, profit ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 58.3%

BUZZ-Surges after COVID-19 vaccine candidate picked for 'Operation Warp Speed' ** MediciNova MNOV.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Up on promising preclinical data regarding MS drug in brain cancer ** Asta Funding ASFI.O: up 16.6%

BUZZ-Surges on sweetened take-private offer ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 28.9%

BUZZ-Soars on tie-up with Kanye West for Yeezy brand ** Ekso Bionics EKSO.O: up 31.7%

BUZZ-Set for second session of gains on FDA nod to sell robotic exoskeleton ** Corelogic CLGX.N: up 24.1%

BUZZ-Surges on bid from Cannae Holdings, Senator ** Martin Midstream Partners MMLP.O: down 24.1%

BUZZ-Falls after proposing debt exchange and bankruptcy plan ** Luckin Coffee LK.O: down 52.3%

BUZZ-Slides on withdrawal of request for Nasdaq de-listing hearing ** Office Depot ODP.O: down 7.2%

BUZZ-Falls on reverse stock split ** Crowdstrike CRWD.O: down 6.4%

BUZZ-Falls as big block prices ahead of Russell 1000 inclusion ** Altimmune ALT.O: up 16.5%

BUZZ-Gains after fund raises stake in company ** Recon Technology RCON.O: down 36.4%

BUZZ-Drops on pricing stock offering at discount

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.91%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.74%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.91%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.21%

Financial

.SPSY

down 3.80%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.20%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.50%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.34%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.63%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.26%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.32%

SPX IXIC GPS EBAY NTAP HBAN CFG COF IBIO BIG RTW NMM NES MDCA VXRT CBLI SOLY IPDN PHCF CTXR SHIP BA HCR FB NKE ZGNX DBV AXSM APOG MNOV ASFI EKSO CLGX MMLP LK ODP CRWD ALT RCON

