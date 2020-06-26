BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Soliton Inc, Altimmune, Recon Technology

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's major indexes dropped on Friday as the United States set a new record for a one-day increase in coronavirus cases and bank stocks tumbled after the Federal Reserve decided to cap shareholder payouts. .N

At 11:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.09% at 25,208.57. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.69% at 3,031.7 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.53% at 9,863.582. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 28.8% ** Ebay Inc <EBAY.OQ>, up 3% ** Netapp Inc <NTAP.OQ>, up 2.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Huntington Bancshares Inc <HBAN.OQ>, down 9.6% ** Citizens Financial Group Inc <CFG.N>, down 9.1% ** Capital One Financial Corp <COF.N>, down 8.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ibio Inc <IBIO.N>, up 39.9% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 28.8% ** Big Lots Inc <BIG.N>, up 28.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** RTW Retailwinds Inc <RTW.N>, down 18.2% ** Navios Maritime Partners <NMM.N>, down 17.8% ** Nuvrra Environmental Solutions Inc <NES.N>, down 12.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Mdc Partners <MDCA.O>, up 109.1% ** Vaxart Inc <VXRT.O>, up 58.3% ** Cleveland Bio Labs <CBLI.O>, up 57.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Soliton Inc <SOLY.O>, down 30% ** Professional Diversity Network <IPDN.O>, down 28.3% ** Puhui Wealth Investment Management <PHCF.O>, down 24.1% ** Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR.O: up 36.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on FDA response for COVID-19 therapy application ** Seanergy Maritime SHIP.O: down 36.9%

BUZZ-Sinks on reverse stock split plan ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Airbus, Boeing: Recovery farther out - Bernstein cuts ** Hi-Crush HCR.N: down 52.3%

BUZZ-To file for bankruptcy, shares sink ** Facebook FB.O: down 5.4%

BUZZ-Dips after Verizon joins growing ad boycott ** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Street View: Can Nike beat virus woes? Digital push might just do it ** Zogenix ZGNX.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as FDA approves epilepsy drug ** Soliton Inc SOLY.O: down 30.0%

BUZZ-Slides on deep-discounted share offering ** MDC Partners MDCA.O: up 109.1%

BUZZ-More than doubles on proposed combination with Stagwell Media ** Big Lots BIG.N: up 28.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q2 forecast ** DBV Tech DBV.O: down 14.7%

BUZZ-Falls on possible delay in FDA review of peanut allergy patch ** Axsome Therapeutics AXSM.O: up 16.3%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA breakthrough therapy tag for Alzheimer's drug ** Apogee Enterprises APOG.O: down 7.5%

BUZZ-Falls on downbeat Q1 revenue, profit ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 58.3%

BUZZ-Surges after COVID-19 vaccine candidate picked for 'Operation Warp Speed' ** MediciNova MNOV.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Up on promising preclinical data regarding MS drug in brain cancer ** Asta Funding ASFI.O: up 16.6%

BUZZ-Surges on sweetened take-private offer ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 28.9%

BUZZ-Soars on tie-up with Kanye West for Yeezy brand ** Ekso Bionics EKSO.O: up 31.7%

BUZZ-Set for second session of gains on FDA nod to sell robotic exoskeleton ** Corelogic CLGX.N: up 24.1%

BUZZ-Surges on bid from Cannae Holdings, Senator ** Martin Midstream Partners MMLP.O: down 24.1%

BUZZ-Falls after proposing debt exchange and bankruptcy plan ** Luckin Coffee LK.O: down 52.3%

BUZZ-Slides on withdrawal of request for Nasdaq de-listing hearing ** Office Depot ODP.O: down 7.2%

BUZZ-Falls on reverse stock split ** Crowdstrike CRWD.O: down 6.4%

BUZZ-Falls as big block prices ahead of Russell 1000 inclusion ** Altimmune ALT.O: up 16.5%

BUZZ-Gains after fund raises stake in company ** Recon Technology RCON.O: down 36.4%

BUZZ-Drops on pricing stock offering at discount

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.91%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.74%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.91%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.21%

Financial

.SPSY

down 3.80%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.20%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.50%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.34%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.63%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.26%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.32%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.