BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sogou, Lemonade, Professional Diversity Network

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks rebounded on Monday as investors shrugged off surging COVID-19 cases and U.S.-China tensions, betting instead on more stimulus to revive a battered domestic economy ahead of a week packed with quarterly earnings reports. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.10% at 26,497.35. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.13% at 3,219.76 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.37% at 10,401.57. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, up 3.7% ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.O>, up 3.6% ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc <ALXN.O>, up 3.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Hasbro Inc <HAS.O>, down 7.8% ** American Electric Power Company Inc <AEP.N>, down 6.8% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 6.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Sogou Inc <SOGO.N>, up 47.1% ** Amira Nature Foods Ltd <RYCE.N>, up 30.4% ** CNX Midstream Partners LP <CNXM.N>, up 21.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ibio Inc <IBIO.N>, down 12.6% ** Range Resources RRC.N, down 11.5% ** Medley Capital Corp <MCC.N>, down 9.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Wilhelmina International Inc <WHLM.O>, up 163.7% ** Socket Moble Inc <SCKT.O>, up 102% ** MediciNova Inc <MNOV.O>, up 63.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc <WIMI.O>, down 33.9% ** Trident Acquisitions Corp <TDACU.O>, down 28.3% ** Vaxart Inc <VXRT.O>, down 23.4% ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Verizon's long-term strategy intact despite 5G competition ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-JP Morgan raises PT on upside from 5G phone shipments ** Hasbro Inc HAS.O: down 7.9%

BUZZ-Q2 results miss due to store closures, product shortages ** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 63.8%

BUZZ-Rises on deal to develop COVID-19 vaccine ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 4.3% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 3.7%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed gold miners rise as bullion skyrockets ** dMY Technology Inc DMYT.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on SPAC deal to take Rush Street Interactive public -

** CNX Midstream Partners LP CNXM.N: up 21.5%

BUZZ-Surges on buyout deal with CNX Resources ** Can-Fite BioPharma CANF.N: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Rises as co seeks FDA nod to test COVID-19 drug candidate ** ON Semiconductor Corp ON.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Needham raises PT on automotive market recovery ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 42.2%

BUZZ-Rises on orphan drug status for eye disorder drug ** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Brokerage Needham raises PT on potential from rapid digital shift ** Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc LECO.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Rises as cost-cutting powers Q2 beat ** PDS Biotechnology Corp PDSB.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises as preclinical COVID-19 vaccine trial shows promise ** Lemonade Inc LMND.O: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Leaks as Goldman initiates with "sell" on risk profile ** Onconova Therapeutics Inc ONTX.O: up 9.0%

BUZZ-Rises on seeking NIH funding to study cancer drug in COVID-19 patients ** Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM.N: down 0.7% BUZZ-Credit Suisse cuts PT of ADM, Bunge on weak industry fundamentals ** Emergent Biosolutions Inc EBS.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Up on COVID-19 vaccine manufacture deal with AstraZeneca ** Sogou Inc SOGO.N: up 47.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on take-private offer from Tencent ** EQT Corp EQT.N: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Drops on second-quarter loss, lower revenue ** Koppers Holdings KOP.N: up 18.1%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat prelim Q2 results ** Moderna MRNA.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on start of late-stage trial of potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Slides after CEO decides to step down ** Professional Diversity Network Inc IPDN.O: down 29.5%

BUZZ-Slumps on pricing stock offering at discount ** Datadog Inc DDOG.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Needham hikes PT on growth prospects ** Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Stifel raises PT on strong podcast outlook ** Dun & Bradstreet Inc DNB.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Most analysts bullish on turnaround story as IPO quiet period ends

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.07%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.01%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.21%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.59%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.71%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.32%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.15%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.52%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.11%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.03%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.30%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.