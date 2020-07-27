US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sogou, Lemonade, Professional Diversity Network

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks rebounded on Monday as investors shrugged off surging COVID-19 cases and U.S.-China tensions, betting instead on more stimulus to revive a battered domestic economy ahead of a week packed with quarterly earnings reports. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.10% at 26,497.35. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.13% at 3,219.76 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.37% at 10,401.57. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, up 3.7% ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.O>, up 3.6% ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc <ALXN.O>, up 3.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Hasbro Inc <HAS.O>, down 7.8% ** American Electric Power Company Inc <AEP.N>, down 6.8% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 6.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Sogou Inc <SOGO.N>, up 47.1% ** Amira Nature Foods Ltd <RYCE.N>, up 30.4% ** CNX Midstream Partners LP <CNXM.N>, up 21.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ibio Inc <IBIO.N>, down 12.6% ** Range Resources RRC.N, down 11.5% ** Medley Capital Corp <MCC.N>, down 9.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Wilhelmina International Inc <WHLM.O>, up 163.7% ** Socket Moble Inc <SCKT.O>, up 102% ** MediciNova Inc <MNOV.O>, up 63.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc <WIMI.O>, down 33.9% ** Trident Acquisitions Corp <TDACU.O>, down 28.3% ** Vaxart Inc <VXRT.O>, down 23.4% ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Verizon's long-term strategy intact despite 5G competition ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-JP Morgan raises PT on upside from 5G phone shipments ** Hasbro Inc HAS.O: down 7.9%

BUZZ-Q2 results miss due to store closures, product shortages ** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 63.8%

BUZZ-Rises on deal to develop COVID-19 vaccine ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 4.3% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 3.7%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed gold miners rise as bullion skyrockets ** dMY Technology Inc DMYT.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on SPAC deal to take Rush Street Interactive public -

** CNX Midstream Partners LP CNXM.N: up 21.5%

BUZZ-Surges on buyout deal with CNX Resources ** Can-Fite BioPharma CANF.N: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Rises as co seeks FDA nod to test COVID-19 drug candidate ** ON Semiconductor Corp ON.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Needham raises PT on automotive market recovery ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 42.2%

BUZZ-Rises on orphan drug status for eye disorder drug ** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Brokerage Needham raises PT on potential from rapid digital shift ** Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc LECO.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Rises as cost-cutting powers Q2 beat ** PDS Biotechnology Corp PDSB.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises as preclinical COVID-19 vaccine trial shows promise ** Lemonade Inc LMND.O: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Leaks as Goldman initiates with "sell" on risk profile ** Onconova Therapeutics Inc ONTX.O: up 9.0%

BUZZ-Rises on seeking NIH funding to study cancer drug in COVID-19 patients ** Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM.N: down 0.7% BUZZ-Credit Suisse cuts PT of ADM, Bunge on weak industry fundamentals ** Emergent Biosolutions Inc EBS.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Up on COVID-19 vaccine manufacture deal with AstraZeneca ** Sogou Inc SOGO.N: up 47.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on take-private offer from Tencent ** EQT Corp EQT.N: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Drops on second-quarter loss, lower revenue ** Koppers Holdings KOP.N: up 18.1%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat prelim Q2 results ** Moderna MRNA.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on start of late-stage trial of potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Slides after CEO decides to step down ** Professional Diversity Network Inc IPDN.O: down 29.5%

BUZZ-Slumps on pricing stock offering at discount ** Datadog Inc DDOG.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Needham hikes PT on growth prospects ** Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Stifel raises PT on strong podcast outlook ** Dun & Bradstreet Inc DNB.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Most analysts bullish on turnaround story as IPO quiet period ends

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.07%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.01%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.21%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.59%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.71%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.32%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.15%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.52%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.11%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.03%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.30%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC NEM BIIB ALXN HAS AEP CCL SOGO RYCE CNXM IBIO RRC MCC WHLM SCKT MNOV WIMI TDACU VXRT VZ QCOM GOLD DMYT CANF ON OCGN NOW LECO PDSB LMND ONTX ADM EBS EQT KOP MRNA WBA IPDN DDOG SPOT DNB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular