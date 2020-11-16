BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sogou, F5 Networks, Chembio

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose nearly 1% on Monday as bets of an economic recovery, aided by hopes of an effective COVID-19 vaccine, helped investors shrug off worries over new restrictions to combat surging infections across the United States. .N

At 6:42 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.96% at 29,692. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.83% at 3,611.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.56% at 12,000.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Highpoint Resources Corp <HPR>, up 87.8% ** Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA <BBVA.K>, up 15.8% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC>, up 10.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Casper Sleep Inc <CSPR.K>, down 9% ** Range Resources Corp <RRC>, down 5.6% ** Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund <FMO>, down 4.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Ameri Holdings Inc <AMRHW.O>, up 1,306.3% ** Alterity Therapeutics Ltd <ATHE.O>, up 204.3% ** U.S. Well Services Inc <USWSW.O>, up 173.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Gulfport Energy Corp <GPOR.O>, down 47.7% ** Pyxis Tankers Inc <PXS.O>, down 24.6% ** Zosano Pharma Corp <ZSAN.O>, down 9.1% ** Sogou Inc SOGO.N: down 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Sogou Inc: Falls after Q3 earnings miss estimates ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.O: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-F5 Networks: Rises as JPM upgrades to 'overweight' ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Chembio: Rises after Brazil regulatory approves COVID-19 antigen test

