BioTech
HPR

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sogou, F5 Networks, Chembio

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose nearly 1% on Monday as bets of an economic recovery, aided by hopes of an effective COVID-19 vaccine, helped investors shrug off worries over new restrictions to combat surging infections across the United States. .N

At 6:42 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.96% at 29,692. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.83% at 3,611.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.56% at 12,000.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Highpoint Resources Corp <HPR>, up 87.8% ** Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA <BBVA.K>, up 15.8% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC>, up 10.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Casper Sleep Inc <CSPR.K>, down 9% ** Range Resources Corp <RRC>, down 5.6% ** Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund <FMO>, down 4.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Ameri Holdings Inc <AMRHW.O>, up 1,306.3% ** Alterity Therapeutics Ltd <ATHE.O>, up 204.3% ** U.S. Well Services Inc <USWSW.O>, up 173.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Gulfport Energy Corp <GPOR.O>, down 47.7% ** Pyxis Tankers Inc <PXS.O>, down 24.6% ** Zosano Pharma Corp <ZSAN.O>, down 9.1% ** Sogou Inc SOGO.N: down 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Sogou Inc: Falls after Q3 earnings miss estimates ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.O: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-F5 Networks: Rises as JPM upgrades to 'overweight' ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Chembio: Rises after Brazil regulatory approves COVID-19 antigen test

(Compiled by Chavi Mehta)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HPR BBVA AMC CSPR RRC FMO AMRHW ATHE USWSW GPOR PXS ZSAN SOGO FFIV CEMI NDX SOHU

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    Investing Strategies: Horizon Therapeutics CEO On Success Of Key Drug Tepezza, Acquisition Plans

    Horizon Therapeutics on Monday reported a solid quarter with big beats on the top and bottom lines and raised its guidance, thanks in large part to its thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza, which just got regulatory approval in January.

    Nov 3, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular