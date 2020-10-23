BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Socket Mobile Inc, Iterum Therapeutics, American Express

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes struggled for direction on Friday as investors fretted over an impasse in Washington on the new coronavirus aid bill, while turning cautious ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election. .N

At 11:22 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.27% at 28,287.95. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.07% at 3,455.94 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.17% at 11,486.665. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Discover Financial Services <DFS.N>, up 3.3 % ** Pioneer Natural Resources Co <PXD.N>, up 3 % ** Pool Corp POOL.O, up 2.9 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Intel Corp <INTC.O>, down 11.1 % ** Robert Half International Inc <RHI.N>, down 8.1 % ** VeriSign Inc <VRSN.O>, down 4.6 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Zedge Inc <ZDGE.N>, up 60.4 % ** Boston Beer Co Inc <SAM.N>, up 14.7 % ** CONSOL Coal Resources LP <CCR.N>, up 10.7 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc <USX.N>, down 20.6 % ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 18 % ** Horizon Global Corp <HZN.N>, down 9.7 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Socket Mobile Inc <SCKT.O>, up 117.5 % ** Dogness International Corp <DOGZ.O>, up 52.2 % ** SenesTech Inc <SNES.O>, up 46.8 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd <BVXV.O>, down 86.4 % ** Limelight Networks Inc <LLNW.O>, down 29.9 % ** Cyberoptics Corp <CYBE.O>, down 24.9 % ** Mattel Inc MAT.O: up 14.1%

BUZZ-Mattel gains on upbeat holiday forecast

** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Gilead rises as remdesivir becomes first U.S.-approved COVID-19 drug ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 11.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Intel faces rocky road ahead as data center demand declines ** U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX.N: down 20.6%

BUZZ-U.S. Xpress Enterprises drops after earnings miss estimates ** eHealth Inc EHTH.O: down 6.1%

BUZZ-EHealth Inc: Tumbles after reporting Q3 results ** Socket Mobile Inc SCKT.O: up 117.5%

BUZZ-Socket Mobile: Surges on jump in Q3 profit

** AT&T Inc T.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Operating and competitive concerns still linger for AT&T

** Carter's Inc CRI.N: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Carter's: Rises as cost cuts, online sales growth power Q3 profit beat ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-TechnipFMC: Net construction liabilities remain an overhang - CS

** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-CVS Health: Cowen sees strong Q3 with COVID-19 recovery in focus ** Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc MIST.O: down 14.3%

BUZZ-Milestone Pharma drops on $45 mln equity offering ** Capital One Financial Corp COF.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Capital One Financial likely to see better quarters ahead ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Pfizer to post upbeat Q3 with COVID-19 vaccine in spotlight - Mizuho ** American Express Co AXP.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-American Express: Falls after 40% drop in Q3 profit ** Brickell Biotech Inc BBI.O: down 22.3%

BUZZ-Brickell Biotech: Falls on at-par stock offering ** Seagate Technology Plc STX.O: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Seagate Technology: Falls on Q1 rev miss, margin concerns remain ** CarGurus Inc CARG.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-CarGurus: BTIG sees attractive risk-reward, upgrades ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc ITRM.O: down 43.8%

BUZZ-Iterum Therapeutics plunges on stock-and-warrants offering ** CureVac CVAC.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-CureVac: Rises as COVID-19 vaccine candidate shines in animal studies ** Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAS.O: down 2.3%

BUZZ-PhaseBio: Falls after discontinuing COVID-19 drug trial ** Solid Biosciences Inc SLDB.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Solid Biosciences partners with Ultragenyx Pharma for Duchenne gene therapy, shares rise ** Limelight Networks LLNW.O: down 29.9%

BUZZ-Limelight Networks: Slides 21% after cutting annual profit view ** CLPS Inc CLPS.O: up 12.1%

BUZZ-CLPS Inc: Rises on strong H2, FY results ** Dogness Corp DOGZ.O: up 52.2%

BUZZ-Dogness Corp: Surges on partnership to expand within China's pet market ** Freeport McMoRan Inc FCX.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Freeport-McMoRan getting back into cash harvest mode ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Southwest Airlines: UBS, Credit Suisse raise PTs on 'best positioned player' ** BOQI International Medical Inc BIMI.O: up 5.4%

BUZZ-BOQI International Medical: Jumps on MoU to acquire Chongqing Guoyitang Hospital ** CASI Pharma CASI.O: up 11.7%

BUZZ-CASI Pharma: Rises as Oppenheimer starts with "outperform", PT of $5 ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: down 4.4%

BUZZ-Fastly drops as Piper sees "bigger" TikTok risk, downgrades to 'underweight' ** Neonode Inc NEON.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Neonode: Surges on agreement with U.S. defense contractor ** Greenbrier Companies Inc GBX.N: down 8.6%

BUZZ-Greenbrier: Drops after earnings miss estimates on lower railcar deliveries ** Triton International Ltd TRTN.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Triton International: Gains after earnings beat on rebound in international trade ** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF.N: up 8.6%

BUZZ-Cleveland-Cliffs: Hits 10-month high on encouraging outlook ** Gentex Corp GNTX.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Gentex: Hits 8-month high on strong forecast, results

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.21%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.09%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.02%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.38%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.17%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.50%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.09%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.68%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.31%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.27%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.20%

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

