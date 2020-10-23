BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Socket Mobile, Gilead, Intel

Commodities
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, with investors anticipating progress in bipartisan talks over the next coronavirus aid bill as the Nov. 3 presidential election gets closer. .N

At 9:33 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.16% at 28,409.79. The S&P 500 .SPX was unchanged at 0 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was was unchanged at 0. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Capital One Financial Corp <COF.N>, up 5.1 % ** Gilead Sciences Inc <GILD.O>, up 4.1 % ** SVB Financial Group <SIVB.O>, up 3.9 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Intel Corp <INTC.O>, down 11.4 % ** Robert Half International Inc <RHI.N>, down 4.5 % ** Seagate Technology Plc <STX.O>, down 3.8 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Zedge Inc <ZDGE.N>, up 94.3 % ** Ranger Energy Services Inc <RNGR.N>, up 15.2 % ** Boston Beer Co Inc <SAM.N>, up 10.3 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc <USX.N>, down 18 % ** Greenbrier Co Inc <GBX.N>, down 7.3 % ** NTN Buzztime Inc <NTN.N>, down 7.1 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Socket Mobile Inc <SCKT.O>, up 185.6 % ** Dogness International Corp <DOGZ.O>, up 57.8 % ** KBL Merger Corp IV <KBLM.O>, up 40.2 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Limelight Networks Inc <LLNW.O>, down 25.1 % ** KBS Fashion Group Ltd <KBSF.O>, down 21.7 % ** TuanChe Ltd <TC.O>, down 16.4 % ** Mattel Inc MAT.O: up 9.2%

BUZZ-Mattel gains on upbeat holiday forecast

** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Gilead rises as remdesivir becomes first U.S.-approved COVID-19 drug ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 11.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Intel faces rocky road ahead as data center demand declines ** U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX.N: down 18.0%

BUZZ-U.S. Xpress Enterprises drops after earnings miss estimates ** eHealth Inc EHTH.O: down 5.2%

BUZZ-EHealth Inc: Tumbles after reporting Q3 results ** Socket Mobile Inc SCKT.O: up 185.6%

BUZZ-Socket Mobile: Surges on jump in Q3 profit ** Uber UBER.N: down 1.7% ** Lyft LYFT.O: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Uber, Lyft fall after California appeals court rules cos must reclassify drivers as employees

** Carter's Inc CRI.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Carter's: Rises as cost cuts, online sales growth power Q3 profit beat ** Enphase Energy Inc ENPH.O: up 1.9% ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: up 2.1% ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: up 4.0% ** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd JKS.N: up 3.2% ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Solar stocks rise on Joe Biden's plans on clean energy ** Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc MIST.O: down 11.8%

BUZZ-Milestone Pharma drops on $45 mln equity offering ** Capital One Financial Corp COF.N: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Capital One Financial likely to see better quarters ahead ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Pfizer to post upbeat Q3 with COVID-19 vaccine in spotlight - Mizuho ** American Express Co AXP.N: down 3.4%

BUZZ-American Express: Falls after 40% drop in Q3 profit ** Brickell Biotech Inc BBI.O: down 19.5%

BUZZ-Brickell Biotech: Falls on at-par stock offering ** Seagate Technology Plc STX.O: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Seagate Technology: Falls on Q1 rev miss, margin concerns remain ** CarGurus Inc CARG.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-CarGurus: BTIG sees attractive risk-reward, upgrades ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc ITRM.O: down 44.9%

BUZZ-Iterum Therapeutics plunges on stock-and-warrants offering ** CureVac CVAC.O: up 6.7%

BUZZ-CureVac: Rises as COVID-19 vaccine candidate shines in animal studies ** Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAS.O: down 6.4%

BUZZ-PhaseBio: Falls after discontinuing COVID-19 drug trial ** Solid Biosciences Inc SLDB.O: up 9.9% ** Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc RARE.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Solid Biosciences partners with Ultragenyx Pharma for Duchenne gene therapy, shares rise ** Limelight Networks Inc LLNW.O: down 25.1%

BUZZ-Limelight Networks: Slides 21% after cutting annual profit view ** CLPS Inc CLPS.O: up 21.4%

BUZZ-CLPS Inc: Rises on strong H2, FY results ** Dogness International Corp DOGZ.O: up 57.8%

BUZZ-Dogness Corp: Surges on partnership to expand within China's pet market ** Freeport McMoRan Inc FCX.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Freeport-McMoRan getting back into cash harvest mode ** BOQI International Medical Inc BIMI.O: up 12.1%

BUZZ-BOQI International Medical: Jumps on MoU to acquire Chongqing Guoyitang Hospital

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.43%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.29%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.49%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.94%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.66%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.54%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.70%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.25%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.08%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.66%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.53%

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

((Tiyashi.Datta@thomsonreuters.com))

