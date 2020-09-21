BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Snowflake Inc, Legend Biotech Corp, Illumina Inc, Crexendo Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Dow futures fell more than 600 points on Monday as concerns about fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the inability of Congress to agree on more fiscal stimulus raised fears about another hit to the domestic economy..N

At 9:12 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 2.10% at 27,021. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.77% at 3,257.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.56% at 10,756.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Cubic Corp <CUB.N>, up 14.7% ** A H Belo Corp <AHC.N>, up 8.5% ** Just Energy Grp <JE.N>, up 8.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd <MNP.N>, down 25.5% ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, down 14.6% ** Tenet Healthcare <THC.N>, down 11.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Onconova Therapeutics Inc <ONTX.O>, up 18.2% ** Good Times Restaurants Inc <GTIM.O>, up 17.6% ** Verifyme Inc <VRME.O>, up 17.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Nikola Corporation <NKLA.O>, down 27.8% ** Company name not found <CLRBZ.O>, down 18.9% ** Company name not found <ACET.O>, down 18.2% ** Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N: down 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Wedbush cuts to 'neutral'

** Legend Biotech Corp LEGN.O: down 17.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as China probes into suspected trade violations

** Illumina Inc ILMN.O: down 15.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls after $8 bln buyout deal for Jeff Bezos-backed startup Grail

** Snowflake Inc SNOW.N: down 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls as first Wall Street rating is a "sell"

** Crexendo Inc CXDO.O: down 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Sinks after launching stock offering

** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Set for best day in 6 months as RBC says TikTok deal to boost shares

** The9 Ltd NCTY.O: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on publishing agreement with Voodoo

** Ocean Power Technologies Inc OPTT.O: up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on agreement to sell shares worth $12.5 mln to Aspire Capital

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Drops after reports say bank moved illicit funds

** Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Drops after reports say bank moved illicit funds

** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: down 27.8% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles as executive chair resigns after short-seller allegations

** Automatic Data Processing Inc ADP.O: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls after brokerage cuts to 'market perform'

** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on deal for TikTok stake

** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Trip as surging COVID-19 cases raise lockdown fears

** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Fall as crude prices slip on possible Libyan output return, virus fears

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

