BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Snap, Peck Company, VBI Vaccines

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday on signs of more stimulus to aid small businesses ride out the coronavirus-induced economic slump and a recovery in oil prices. .N

At 15:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.43% at 23,348.35. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.79% at 2,785.6 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.01% at 8,429.131. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Halliburton Company <HAL.N>, up 10.5% ** Expedia Group Inc <EXPE.O>, up 9.2%- ** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc <CMG.N>, up 8.8%- The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, down 15.1% ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.O>, down 10.5%- ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O>, down 6.5%- The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** UBS ETRACS S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN <OILX.N>, up 48.5% ** Delek Logistics Partners <DKL.N>, up 45.7% ** SilverBow Resources Inc <SBOW.N>, up 36.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** DB Crude Oil Double Short ETN <DTO.N>, down 19% ** American Eagle Outfitters Inc <AEO.N>, down 15.9% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, down 15.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** SAExploration Holdings Inc <SAEX.O>, up 115.9% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc <PECK.O>, up 101.4% ** Kewaunee Scientific Corp <KEQU.O>, up 29.9 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** TORM Plc <TRMD.O>, down 28.1% ** Energous Corp <WATT.O>, down 17.8% ** Euroseas Ltd <ESEA.O>, down 15.8% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 3.0% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 2.7% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 6.8%

** Apache Corp APA.N: up 6.5% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 5.6% ** SM Energy Co SM.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Oil and gas stocks rise as crude steadies after hitting lowest this century ** American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N: down 15.9%

BUZZ-American Eagle falls as co pulls guidance, announces $400 mln capital raise ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 26.9%

BUZZ-Snap: Jumps on Q1 revenue beat, higher daily users ** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Thermo Fisher: Up on Q1 beat; Cowen says co well-positioned to bear virus hit ** Peck Company Holdings Inc PECK.O: up 101.4%

BUZZ-Peck Company Holdings: Gains on green bond partnership ** VBI Vaccines Inc VBIV.O: down 27.6%

BUZZ-VBI Vaccines drops on deep-discounted, upsized stock deal ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Zoom rises as co tightens security features on app ** Rogers Communications Inc RCI.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Rogers: Falls after co pulls 2020 guidance amid coronavirus uncertainty ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 1.6% BUZZ-Netflix: Drops as co warns quarantine boost may prove to be short-lived ** Emerson Electric Co EMR.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Street View: Emerson Electric not pulling forecast is a good sign ** Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N: up 1.2% BUZZ-Street View: Lockheed Martin results affirm defense sector as safe haven ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 4.7% BUZZ-Intel Corp: Jefferies raises PT on data center growth ** Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O: up 3.5% BUZZ-Street View: Texas Instruments' long-term growth trends intact ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 9.2% BUZZ- Expedia Group: Rises on report of stake sale to private equity firms ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: down 6.5% BUZZ-United Airlines down after $1 bln-plus equity haul ** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N: up 8.9% BUZZ-Chipotle Mexican Grill: Red hot as online sales help during pandemic ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-Delta Air jumps as cheap fuel, cost cuts likely to reduce Q2 expenses by half ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 10.6% BUZZ-Biogen: Down as co pushes Alzheimer's drug filing to Q3 ** Unit Corp UNT.N: down 9.5% BUZZ-Unit Corp shares hover near record lows ** SAExploration Holdings SAEX.O: up 115.9% BUZZ-SAExploration Holdings: Surges three-fold on new project announcement ** Quest Diagnostics DGX.N: up 3.6% BUZZ-Quest Diagnostics: Up as Q1 results beat lowered expectations ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: up 7.4% BUZZ-Mallinckrodt: Gains after U.S. FDA sets action date for kidney treatment ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-J&J: BOFA global research sees stock outperforming, upgrades to "buy" ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 1.0% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 2.3% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 1.2% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 0.8% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 1.9% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 1.7% BUZZ-U.S. big banks gain as Treasury yields rise ** Teradyne Inc TER.O: up 3.0% BUZZ-Teradyne: Jumps on better-than-expected Q1 profit, upbeat Q2 outlook

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 2.39%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.49%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.41%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.22%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.18%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.21%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.53%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.46%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.42%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.33%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.94%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

