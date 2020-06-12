BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Snap Inc, Southwest Airlines, Conocophilips

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures surged about 2% on Friday, pointing to a quick rebound for Wall Street from its biggest one-day dive in about three months on fears of a resurgence in coronnavirus infections. .N

At 6:33 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 2.17% at 25,712. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.78% at 3,063.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.53% at 9,764. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Noble Corporation Plc <NE>, up 45.4% ** Hertz Global Holding <HTZ>, up 35.9% ** Valaris Plc <VAL>, up 30.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Ra Medical Systems <RMED.K>, down 5.6% ** Oneok Inc <OKE>, down 5.5% ** Veritiv Corporation <VRTV.K>, down 5.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Yunhong Cti Ltd <CTIB.O>, up 348.5% ** Rise Education Cayman Ltd <REDU.O>, up 58.2% ** Extraction Oil & Gas Inc <XOG.O>, up 53.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Wins Finance Holdings Inc <WINS.O>, down 27.8% ** Velocity Shares Daily VIX Short Term <TVIX.O>, down 16.6% ** Therapix Biosciences Ltd <TRPX.O>, down 16% ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Gains as J.P. Morgan raises PT ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies reinstates with "buy" on resilient business model ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: up 8.7% premarket BUZZ-CS says co positioned for strategic long-term gains

