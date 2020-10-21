BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE- Snap Inc, Nikola, Astrotech Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 climbed on Wednesday helped by gains in internet companies Facebook and Alphabet, while investors waited for signs that Washington could be close to agreeing on the next coronavirus aid package to support a fragile economic recovery. .N

At 11:44 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.03% at 28,317.75. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.10% at 3,439.52 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.15% at 11,533.692. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, up 7.7 % ** Chubb Ltd <CB.N>, up 5.6 % ** Teradyne Inc <TER.O>, up 4.7 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.O>, down 6.2 % ** Etsy Inc <ETSY.O>, down 6.1 % ** KeyCorp <KEY.N>, down 5.4 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Snap Inc <SNAP.N>, up 35.1 % ** Calix Inc <CALX.N>, up 26.6 % ** China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd <CHU.N>, up 11.8 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 54.6 % ** Armstrong Flooring Inc <AFI.N>, down 28.5 % ** GSX Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, down 27.5 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Marin Software Inc <MRIN.O>, up 127.5 % ** Astrotech Corp <ASTC.O>, up 102.4 % ** Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd <PHCF.O>, up 27.8 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** KBL Merger Corp IV <KBLM.O>, down 17.4 % ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, down 16.6 % ** Hexindai Inc <HX.O>, down 16.6 % ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 35.1%

BUZZ-Snap Inc: Surges on strong quarterly revenue, user growth ** Astrotech Corp ASTC.O: up 102.4%

BUZZ-Astrotech: Surges on deal to develop rapid COVID-19 breath test

** Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Pioneer Natural, Parsley Energy drop after $4.5 bln deal

** Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Lockheed Martin's future looks bright; F-16 skyline robust

** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 4.7% ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 7.7% ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 35.1% ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 10.4%

BUZZ-Social media cos up on Snap's strong Q3 revenue, user growth ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Mosaic: Slips as Citi cuts PT on limited upside to phosphate import duties ** Procter & Gamble Co PG.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Procter & Gamble products likely to be in demand even in 2021 ** Sunrun Inc RUN.O: down 6.1%

BUZZ-Sunrun down after Morgan Stanley prices big block of shares ** CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP.O: down 13.8%

BUZZ-CRISPR Therapeutics: Falls as co reports patient death in CAR-T cancer therapy trial ** Armstrong Flooring Inc AFI.N: down 28.5%

BUZZ-Armstrong Flooring: Slides on fall in Q3 net sales ** ManpowerGroup Inc MAN.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-ManpowerGroup: JPM sees COVID-19 vaccine-led recovery in 2021, upgrades ** Lithia Motors Inc LAD.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Lithia Motors: Gains after robust used-car sales drive profit beat ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Dave & Buster's: Rises as Raymond James upgrades to 'strong buy'

** AutoNation Inc AN.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-AutoNation surges on profit jump, share buyback plan ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-PayPal rises on joining crypto market, Barclays PT raise ** PNM Resources Inc PNM.N: up 8.3%

BUZZ-PNM Resources: Jumps; Iberdrola offers $4.3 bln to create renewables giant

** NetSol Technologies Inc NTWK.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-NetSol Technologies: Up on launch of NFS Ascent Retail Platform

** Aptinyx Inc APTX.O: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Aptinyx falls on planned equity raise ** Titan Machinery Inc TITN.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Titan Machinery: Rises as William Blair upgrades to 'outperform' on strong balance sheet ** Baker Hughes BKR.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Baker Hughes: Climbs on Q3 revenue beat, cost cuts

** Casella Waste Systems Inc CWST.O: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Casella Waste Systems drops after pricing stock offering

** Selecta Biosciences Inc SELB.O: up 23.4%

BUZZ-Selecta Biosciences jumps on FDA rare pediatric disease designation for drug ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Biogen cuts full-year profit forecast, shares fall ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Slack staggers after Morgan Stanley turns bearish on rising competition ** Zosano Pharma Corp ZSAN.O: down 30.4%

BUZZ-Zosano Pharma: Plunges after FDA declines to approve migraine treatment ** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: up 10.1%

BUZZ-Nikola Corp: Up after GM exec raises hopes of keeping deal alive

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.60%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.49%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.35%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.83%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.17%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.25%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.27%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.19%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.27%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.32%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.05%

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.