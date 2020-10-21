BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Snap Inc, Facebook, Astrotech Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday on signs that Washington could be close to agreeing on the next coronavirus aid package to support a fragile economic recovery. .N

At 8:21 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.09% at 28,156. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.07% at 3,429.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.17% at 11,641.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Snap Inc <SNAP.N>, up 21.3% ** VOC Energy Trust <VOC.N>, up 20.5% ** Calix Inc <CALX.N>, up 14.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** GSX Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, down 22.3% ** Armstrong Flooring Inc <AFI.N>, down 17.6% ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc <HTZ.N>, down 8.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Marin Software Inc <MRIN.O>, up 143.0% ** Astrotech Corp <ASTC.O>, up 145.0% ** China Xiangtai Food Co Ltd <PLIN.O>, up 94.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc <ITRM.O>, down 16.5% ** Code Chain New Continent Ltd <CCNC.O>, down 14.4% ** CRISPR Therapeutics <CRSP.O>, down 13.6% ** Astrotech Corp ASTC.O: up 145.0% premarket BUZZ-Astrotech: Surges on deal to develop rapid COVID-19 breath test ** Container Store Group Inc TCS.N: up 8.9% premarket BUZZ-The Container Store: Rises on strong Q2 results, Marie Kondo tie-up ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 3.1% premarket ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 5.2% premarket ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 21.3% premarket ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 8.8% premarket BUZZ-Social media cos up on Snap's strong Q3 revenue, user growth ** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Thermo Fisher rises as Q3 profit, revenue top estimates ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Mosaic: Slips as Citi cuts PT on limited upside to phosphate import duties ** Sunrun Inc RUN.O: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Sunrun down after Morgan Stanley prices big block of shares ** CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP.O: down 13.6% premarket BUZZ-CRISPR Therapeutics: Falls as co reports patient death in CAR-T cancer therapy trial ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Abbott: Rises as COVID-19 tests drive Q3 profit beat, outlook raise

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.