BioTech
SNAP

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Snap Inc, Facebook, Astrotech Corp

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday on signs that Washington could be close to agreeing on the next coronavirus aid package to support a fragile economic recovery. .N

At 8:21 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.09% at 28,156. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.07% at 3,429.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.17% at 11,641.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Snap Inc <SNAP.N>, up 21.3% ** VOC Energy Trust <VOC.N>, up 20.5% ** Calix Inc <CALX.N>, up 14.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** GSX Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, down 22.3% ** Armstrong Flooring Inc <AFI.N>, down 17.6% ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc <HTZ.N>, down 8.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Marin Software Inc <MRIN.O>, up 143.0% ** Astrotech Corp <ASTC.O>, up 145.0% ** China Xiangtai Food Co Ltd <PLIN.O>, up 94.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc <ITRM.O>, down 16.5% ** Code Chain New Continent Ltd <CCNC.O>, down 14.4% ** CRISPR Therapeutics <CRSP.O>, down 13.6% ** Astrotech Corp ASTC.O: up 145.0% premarket BUZZ-Astrotech: Surges on deal to develop rapid COVID-19 breath test ** Container Store Group Inc TCS.N: up 8.9% premarket BUZZ-The Container Store: Rises on strong Q2 results, Marie Kondo tie-up ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 3.1% premarket ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 5.2% premarket ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 21.3% premarket ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 8.8% premarket BUZZ-Social media cos up on Snap's strong Q3 revenue, user growth ** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Thermo Fisher rises as Q3 profit, revenue top estimates ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Mosaic: Slips as Citi cuts PT on limited upside to phosphate import duties ** Sunrun Inc RUN.O: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Sunrun down after Morgan Stanley prices big block of shares ** CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP.O: down 13.6% premarket BUZZ-CRISPR Therapeutics: Falls as co reports patient death in CAR-T cancer therapy trial ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Abbott: Rises as COVID-19 tests drive Q3 profit beat, outlook raise

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNAP VOC CALX GSX AFI HTZ MRIN ASTC PLIN ITRM CCNC CRSP TCS FB TWTR PINS TMO MOS RUN ABT NDX

Other Topics

Commodities Companies US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    #TradeTalks: Expanding Patient Access to Care During COVID-19

    ProHEALTH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ian Leber joins Jill Malandrino to discuss expanding patient access to care during COVID-19, vaccination timing and building out a virtual network.

    15 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular