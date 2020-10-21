BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE- Snap Inc, Astrotech Corp, NetSol Technologies

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Wednesday as investors watched for signs that Washington could be close to agreeing on the next coronavirus aid package to support a fragile economic recovery. .N

At 9:56 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.41% at 28,424.61. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.27% at 3,452.48 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.66% at 11,592.896. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, up 8.1% ** Facebook Inc <FB.O>, up 5.4% ** Avery Dennison Corp <AVY.N>, up 5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.O>, down 5.1% ** KeyCorp <KEY.N>, down 4.2% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, down 3.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Tengasco Inc <TGC.N>, up 208.1% ** Snap Inc <SNAP.N>, up 27.1% ** Calix Inc <CALX.N>, up 23.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 47.2% ** GSX Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, down 25% ** Armstrong Flooring Inc <AFI.N>, down 17.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Astrotech Corp <ASTC.O>, up 166.3% ** Marin Software Inc <MRIN.O>, up 40.7% ** Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd <PHCF.O>, up 22.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Dragon Victory International Ltd <LYL.O>, down 18.5% ** KBL Merger Corp IV <KBLM.O>, down 15.3 % ** TSR Inc <TSRI.O>, down 14 % ** Astrotech Corp ASTC.O: up 166.3%

BUZZ-Astrotech: Surges on deal to develop rapid COVID-19 breath test ** Container Store Group Inc TCS.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-The Container Store: Rises on strong Q2 results, Marie Kondo tie-up

** Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Pioneer Natural, Parsley Energy drop after $4.5 bln deal

** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 5.4% ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 8.1% ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 27.1% ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 13.0%

BUZZ-Social media cos up on Snap's strong Q3 revenue, user growth ** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Thermo Fisher rises as Q3 profit, revenue top estimates ** Sunrun Inc RUN.O: down 5.9%

BUZZ-Sunrun down after Morgan Stanley prices big block of shares ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Peloton Interactive: KeyBanc hikes PT on growth prospects ** CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP.O: down 9.8%

BUZZ-CRISPR Therapeutics: Falls as co reports patient death in CAR-T cancer therapy trial ** Armstrong Flooring Inc AFI.N: down 17.6%

BUZZ-Armstrong Flooring: Slides on fall in Q3 net sales ** ManpowerGroup Inc MAN.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-ManpowerGroup: JPM sees COVID-19 vaccine-led recovery in 2021, upgrades ** Lithia Motors Inc LAD.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Lithia Motors: Gains after robust used-car sales drive profit beat

** AutoNation Inc AN.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-AutoNation surges on profit jump, share buyback plan ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-PayPal rises on joining crypto market, Barclays PT raise ** PNM Resources Inc PNM.N: up 8.4%

BUZZ-PNM Resources: Jumps; Iberdrola offers $4.3 bln to create renewables giant

** NetSol Technologies Inc NTWK.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-NetSol Technologies: Up on launch of NFS Ascent Retail Platform

** Aptinyx Inc APTX.O: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Aptinyx falls on planned equity raise ** Titan Machinery Inc TITN.O: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Titan Machinery: Rises as William Blair upgrades to 'outperform' on strong balance sheet ** Baker Hughes BKR.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Baker Hughes: Climbs on Q3 revenue beat, cost cuts

** Casella Waste Systems Inc CWST.O: down 6.4%

BUZZ-Casella Waste Systems drops after pricing stock offering

** Selecta Biosciences Inc SELB.O: up 13.3%

BUZZ-Selecta Biosciences jumps on FDA rare pediatric disease designation for drug

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 2.15%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.22%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.50%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.05%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.32%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.18%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.28%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.49%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.70%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.05%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.24%

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.