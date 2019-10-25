BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Snap, Amazon, Twitter, Intel, Dow

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 on Friday rose above its record closing high after Washington said it was close to finalizing parts of a trade pact with Beijing. .N

At 13:23 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.68% at 26,988.39. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.46% at 3,024.25 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.67% at 8,241.047. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Resmed Inc RMD.N, up 13.2% ** Mohawk Industries Inc MHK.N, up 11.7% ** Intel Corp INTC.OQ, up 7.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Edison International EIX.N, down 8.5% ** Ventas Inc VTR.N, down 8.5% ** Illumina Inc ILMN.OQ, down 8.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Vipshop Holdings Ltd VIPS.N, up 14.2% ** Resmed Inc RMD.N, up 13.2% ** Tata Motors Ltd TTM.N, up 13% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Granite Construction Inc GVA.N, down 32.1% ** PG&E Corp PCG.N, down 24.4% ** Vocera Communications Inc VCRA.N, down 22.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Xunlei Ltd XNET.O, up 64.2% ** Anika Therapeutics Inc ANIK.O, up 36% ** DMC Global Inc BOOM.O, up 20.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group AIH.O, down 35.6% ** BeyondSpring Inc BYSI.O, down 24% ** Melinta Therapeutics Inc MLNT.O, down 19.8% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Amazon's one-day delivery to boost revenue, AWS weakness to persist

** KKR Real Estate Finance Trust KREF.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust set for best day ever after S&P SmallCap 600 inclusion

** Albemarle Corp ALB.N: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Albemarle: Set for worst day in about 10 months on forecast cut

** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Twitter 'bugged' near term

** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Intel shows growth again, but will it sustain?

** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS.O : up 14.2%

BUZZ-Aclaris: Surges on positive data from common warts trial

** OKPO Health OKP.O: down 15%

BUZZ-OKPO Health shares fall to 10-yr low on equity raise

** Dow Inc DOW.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Dow Inc: Brokerages applaud cost cutting measures, raise PT

** Charter Communications Inc CHTR.O: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Charter Communications: Up after third-quarter profit, revenue beat

** Bausch Health Co BHC.N: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Bausch Health Co: Cowen starts coverage, sees stable long-term growth

** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 24.4%

BUZZ-PG&E says power line malfunctioned at origin of California wine country fire, shares slump

** BeyondSpring Inc BYSI.O: down 24.0%

BUZZ-BeyondSpring Inc eyes record low after pricing stock offering

** VF Corp VFC.N: down 6.7%

BUZZ-VF Corp: North Face owner's shares go south on profit miss

** Anika Therapeutics Inc ANIK.O: up 36.0%

BUZZ-Anika Therapeutics surges after Q3 sales beat

** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Phillips 66 hits over a year high powered by Q3 beat

** Avnet Inc AVT.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Avnet drops on earnings miss, broker actions

** Interface Inc TILE.O: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Interface Inc: Jumps on better-than-expected Q3 results

** Melinta Therapeutics Inc MLNT.O: down 19.8%

BUZZ-Melinta slumps on delaying launch of pneumonia antibiotic

** Boeing Co BA.N: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Boeing Co: Dips after Indonesia faults design of 737 MAX cockpit software

** Cancer Genetics Inc CGIX.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Cancer Genetics rises on reverse stock split, M&A advisory deal

** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: down 6.4%

BUZZ-First Solar: Falls on Q3 profit miss due to delay in project sales USN

** Illumina Inc ILMN.O: down 8.2%

BUZZ-Illumina Inc: Drops on dim Q4 forecast, merger deal concerns

** Illinois Tool Works ITW.N: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Illinois Tool Works: Profit beat propels shares to over 1-1/2-year high

** Viad Corp VVI.N: down 8.7%

BUZZ-Viad Corp: Drops after Q4 forecast disappoints [UnL3N27A3V5SN]

** Granite Construction Inc GVA.N: down 32.1%

BUZZ-Granite Construction crumbles on big profit miss, disappointing outlook ** ResMed Inc RMD.N : up 13.2%

BUZZ-ResMed hits record peak on better-than-expected profit, revenue ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Snap: Up after MoffettNathanson raises PT, says narrative shifting to monetization

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.87%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.29%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.54%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.90%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.68%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.41%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.76%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.12%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.00%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.38%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.12%

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0422))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.