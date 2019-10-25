BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Snap, Amazon, Twitter, Intel, Dow
The S&P 500 on Friday rose above its record closing high after Washington said it was close to finalizing parts of a trade pact with Beijing. .N
At 13:23 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.68% at 26,988.39. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.46% at 3,024.25 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.67% at 8,241.047. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Resmed Inc RMD.N, up 13.2% ** Mohawk Industries Inc MHK.N, up 11.7% ** Intel Corp INTC.OQ, up 7.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Edison International EIX.N, down 8.5% ** Ventas Inc VTR.N, down 8.5% ** Illumina Inc ILMN.OQ, down 8.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Vipshop Holdings Ltd VIPS.N, up 14.2% ** Resmed Inc RMD.N, up 13.2% ** Tata Motors Ltd TTM.N, up 13% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Granite Construction Inc GVA.N, down 32.1% ** PG&E Corp PCG.N, down 24.4% ** Vocera Communications Inc VCRA.N, down 22.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Xunlei Ltd XNET.O, up 64.2% ** Anika Therapeutics Inc ANIK.O, up 36% ** DMC Global Inc BOOM.O, up 20.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group AIH.O, down 35.6% ** BeyondSpring Inc BYSI.O, down 24% ** Melinta Therapeutics Inc MLNT.O, down 19.8% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 1.6%
BUZZ-Street View: Amazon's one-day delivery to boost revenue, AWS weakness to persist
** KKR Real Estate Finance Trust KREF.N: up 2.4%
BUZZ-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust set for best day ever after S&P SmallCap 600 inclusion
** Albemarle Corp ALB.N: down 6.8%
BUZZ-Albemarle: Set for worst day in about 10 months on forecast cut
** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 0.9%
BUZZ-Street View: Twitter 'bugged' near term
** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 7.6%
BUZZ-Street View: Intel shows growth again, but will it sustain?
** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS.O : up 14.2%
BUZZ-Aclaris: Surges on positive data from common warts trial
** OKPO Health OKP.O: down 15%
BUZZ-OKPO Health shares fall to 10-yr low on equity raise
** Dow Inc DOW.N: up 1.6%
BUZZ-Dow Inc: Brokerages applaud cost cutting measures, raise PT
** Charter Communications Inc CHTR.O: up 6.9%
BUZZ-Charter Communications: Up after third-quarter profit, revenue beat
** Bausch Health Co BHC.N: up 5.8%
BUZZ-Bausch Health Co: Cowen starts coverage, sees stable long-term growth
** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 24.4%
BUZZ-PG&E says power line malfunctioned at origin of California wine country fire, shares slump
** BeyondSpring Inc BYSI.O: down 24.0%
BUZZ-BeyondSpring Inc eyes record low after pricing stock offering
** VF Corp VFC.N: down 6.7%
BUZZ-VF Corp: North Face owner's shares go south on profit miss
** Anika Therapeutics Inc ANIK.O: up 36.0%
BUZZ-Anika Therapeutics surges after Q3 sales beat
** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 4.6%
BUZZ-Phillips 66 hits over a year high powered by Q3 beat
** Avnet Inc AVT.O: down 2.5%
BUZZ-Avnet drops on earnings miss, broker actions
** Interface Inc TILE.O: up 7.2%
BUZZ-Interface Inc: Jumps on better-than-expected Q3 results
** Melinta Therapeutics Inc MLNT.O: down 19.8%
BUZZ-Melinta slumps on delaying launch of pneumonia antibiotic
** Boeing Co BA.N: down 0.8%
BUZZ-Boeing Co: Dips after Indonesia faults design of 737 MAX cockpit software
** Cancer Genetics Inc CGIX.O: up 4.0%
BUZZ-Cancer Genetics rises on reverse stock split, M&A advisory deal
** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: down 6.4%
BUZZ-First Solar: Falls on Q3 profit miss due to delay in project sales USN
** Illumina Inc ILMN.O: down 8.2%
BUZZ-Illumina Inc: Drops on dim Q4 forecast, merger deal concerns
** Illinois Tool Works ITW.N: up 6.4%
BUZZ-Illinois Tool Works: Profit beat propels shares to over 1-1/2-year high
** Viad Corp VVI.N: down 8.7%
BUZZ-Viad Corp: Drops after Q4 forecast disappoints [UnL3N27A3V5SN]
** Granite Construction Inc GVA.N: down 32.1%
BUZZ-Granite Construction crumbles on big profit miss, disappointing outlook ** ResMed Inc RMD.N : up 13.2%
BUZZ-ResMed hits record peak on better-than-expected profit, revenue ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 3.3%
BUZZ-Snap: Up after MoffettNathanson raises PT, says narrative shifting to monetization
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.87%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 0.29%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 0.54%
Energy
.SPNY
up 0.90%
Financial
.SPSY
up 0.68%
Health
.SPXHC
up 0.41%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 0.76%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 1.12%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 1.00%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 1.38%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 1.12%
