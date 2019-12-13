BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Snap, Adobe, Oracle, iHeartMedia, Centene, Sarepta, Phreesia, Broadcom, Aethlon Medical

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street was set to open higher on Friday on hopes that the United States and China would reach an initial deal to end their trade war after Washington set its terms for an agreement, just days before fresh levies on Chinese goods kick in. .NN/P

At 9:02 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.36% at 28,232. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.26% at 3,176.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.34% at 8,493.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Pacific Coast Oil Trust <ROYT.N>, up 17.6% ** The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc <RBS.N>, up 11.7% ** National Grid Plc <NGG.N>, up 8.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Phreesia Inc <PHR.N>, down 6.2% ** Universal Technical Institute Inc <UTI.N>, down 5.9% ** RPC Inc <RES.N>, down 5.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** China Ceramics Co Ltd <CCCL.O>, up 65.0% ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc <SRPT.O>, up 30.7% ** China Recycling Energy Corp <CREG.O>, up 24.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Aethlon Medical Inc <AEMD.O>, down 43.8% ** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc <AQST.O>, down 20.1% ** Anixa Biosciences Inc <ANIX.O>, down 18% ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on profit, revenue beat BUZZ-Street View: Adobe ends the year with fireworks ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Slips on Q2 revenue miss ** iHeartMedia Inc IHRT.O: up 10.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on report Liberty Media seeking larger stake ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls on disappointing 2020 forecast BUZZ-Street View: Centene's 2020 forecast in line with estimates ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains as JMP Securities upgrade to "market outperform" ** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc AQST.O: down 20.1% premarket BUZZ-Drops on discounted stock offering ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT.O: up 30.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges as FDA approves muscle disorder treatment BUZZ-Street View: Early approval for Sarepta's DMD drug clears path for more wins ** Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN.O: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls as JP Morgan downgrades to 'underweight' ** Phreesia Inc PHR.N: down 6.2% premarket BUZZ-Drops on discounted secondary stock offer ** Universal Technical Institute Inc UTI.N: down 5.9% premarket BUZZ-Drops after top stakeholder sells shares ** Aspen Group Inc ASPU.O: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Slips on proposed public offering of common stock ** Fuelcell Energy Inc FCEL.O: up 7.4% premarket BUZZ-Lights up on new plan to regain listing compliance ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Chip demand recovery to drive growth in 2020 ** Aethlon Medical Inc AEMD.O: down 43.8% premarket BUZZ-Set for its worst day ever

(Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)

