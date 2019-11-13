BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-SmileDirectClub, Chesapeake Energy, DataDog, Tech Data

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record high, as a lack of clarity on U.S.-China trade relations from President Donald Trump and escalating tensions in Hong Kong dampened risk appetite. .N.N/P

At 7:27 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.42% at 27,546. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 had fallen 0.40% at 3,079.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.48% at 8,235. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Chesapeake Energy Corp <CHK.N>, up 14.9% ** Hi-Crush Inc <HCR.N>, up 9.5% ** ADT Inc <ADT.N>, up 5.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Key Energy Services Inc <KEG.N>, down 11.1% ** Diamond S Shipping Inc <DSSI.N>, down 9.8% ** First Trust Specialty Finance <FGB.N>, down 6.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Cardlytics Inc <CDLX.O>, up 21.8% ** Oncolytics Biotech Inc <ONCY.O>, up 19.6% ** Sintx Technologies Inc <SINT.O>, up 19.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Nuvectra Corp <NVTR.O>, down 74.8% ** Melinta Therapeutics Inc <MLNT.O>, down 44% ** Applied Dna Sciences Inc <APDN.O>, down 21.6% ** DataDog DDOG.O: up 12.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q3 results, forecast ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected results driven by fresh brews Starbucks China rival Luckin forecasts upbeat fourth-quarter revenue ** TowerJazz TSEM.O: down 7.6% premarket TowerJazz shares fall after revenue outlook disappoints ** SmileDirectClub SDC.O: down 8.5% premarket SmileDirectClub sees more losses for the year; shares slump ** Tech Data TECD.O: up 4.2% premarket Buyout firm Apollo Global to take Tech Data private in $5.4 bln deal ** Alibaba Group BABA.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Slips on planned launch of $13.4 bln HK share sale ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: up 14.9% premarket EXCLUSIVE-Comstock in talks to buy Chesapeake's Haynesville assets - sources

